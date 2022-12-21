Parents Share Their Go-To Products for This Epically Terrible Cold, Flu and RSV Season

Here's what Parents editors and contributors are doing to help their sick little kids get some relief from the nonstop coughing and stuffy noses.

By
Esther Carlstone
Esther Carlstone is the Commerce Editorial Director for Parents and Health.com. She comes from an extensive background in parenting media and journalism. A former editorial director of Mom.com, she also helped launch and build various family brands at Disney. She has three kids and is passionate about recommending products to other parents that really and truly make a difference in their everyday lives.
Published on December 21, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Cold and Flu Season Picks Tout New
Photo:

Parents / Pamela Jew

Parents and caregivers everywhere know—this cold and flu season has been like no other. It seems like everyone is sick and at least one kid in every family has a months-long cough that just won't quit. Between the common cold, flu, COVID-19, the rise of RSV this winter, and the stomach flu, it may feel like many parents just can't catch a break right now.

Since we're all in this together, we talked to Parents editors and contributors—who also happen to be parents dealing with constantly sick little ones themselves—to see what their go-to product has been to keep their family as comfortable as they can when noses are drippy, coughs are hacking and sleep is disrupted.

Zarbee's Baby Dark Honey Cough Syrup

Zarbee's Baby Soothing Cough Syrup With Dark Honey, Natural Peach & Honey Flavor

Amazon

"It's one of the only syrups that are safe for her age group." - Celeste Little, Senior Editor

To buy: Zarbee's Dark Honey Cough Syrup $7.29; amazon.com

Canopy Humidifier

Canopy Humidifier with Aroma and Filter Subscription

Canopy

"I love this humidifier. It's easy to use, moisturizes even a large room (my 7-year-old and 7-month-old share a room), and doubles as a nightlight. With a young baby constantly cycling through various daycare illnesses, there's not much you can do in terms of medication—but a humidifier helps, and is safe for the youngest ones since it's sturdier and difficult for kids to tip over, plus it has a drying mechanism that ensures it doesn't get moldy. which is pretty clutch." - Amelia Edelman, Senior Editorial Director

To buy: Canopy Humidifier, $125 (was $150) ; getcanopy.co

Braun ThermoScan Thermometer

Braun Digital Ear Thermometer, ThermoScan 5 IRT6500

Target

"This thermometer has been our go-to for years. It's quick, accurate, and works for a baby, toddler or big kid! It's also very durable. We've had ours for seven years now!" - Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: Braun ThermoScan Thermometer $44.99; target.com

Oilogic Stuffy Nose and Cough Vapor Bath Relief

Oilogic Stuffy Nose and Cough Vapor Bath Relief

Amazon

"Another mom recommended this vapor bath to me and now we make sure to always have some on hand. It's so great for helping to open up toddlers with congestion and I love that it's made with gentle essential oils." - Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Oilogic Stuffy Nose and Cough Vapor Bath Relief $17.96 ; amazon.com

Nosefrida the Snot Sucker

nosefrida

Amazon

"The concept of this snot sucker might gross you out, but there is truly no better way to help clear your little one’s nostrils than to use this thing. If you can get over the “ick” factor, it’s a really satisfying way to help them when they’re too young to blow their nose." - Ashleigh Morley, Commerce Director

To buy: Nosefrida $19.96; amazon.com

Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops

Lolleez Organic Sore Throat Soothing Pops for Kids

Amazon

"We've gone through bags of these lollipops to help soothe sore throats and keep the coughs at bay. I love that they're flat so you don't have to worry about little ones choking like you might with a traditional cough drop and they're so delicious that I'll admit I've stolen quite a few myself!" - Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops $10.49; amazon.com

Oilogic Stuffy Nose & Cough Essential Oil Roll-On

oilogic-roll-on

Walmart

"This smells amazing and helps my toddler feel calm and more ready for sick when she's not feeling great. They can even learn to apply it themselves, which they love." - Chelsee Lowe, Contributor

To buy: Oilogic Stuffy Nose & Cough Essential Oil Roll On $4.97; walmart.com

Boogie Wipes

boogie-wipes-amazon

Amazon

“Whenever my 4-year-old twins start to recover from a cold, their noses hurt from being rubbed raw from tissues. Now I ensure I have Boogie Wipes on hand at the first sign of a sniffle. The saline in the wipes help loosen mucus, which is especially helpful for kids who haven’t gotten the hang of blowing their noses yet, while aloe protects and soothes tender skin.” -Jessica Wozinsky Fleming, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: Boogie Wipes, 3-Pack $12.57; amazon.com

