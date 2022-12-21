Parents Share Their Go-To Products for This Epically Terrible Cold, Flu and RSV Season

Parents and caregivers everywhere know—this cold and flu season has been like no other. It seems like everyone is sick and at least one kid in every family has a months-long cough that just won't quit. Between the common cold, flu, COVID-19, the rise of RSV this winter, and the stomach flu, it may feel like many parents just can't catch a break right now.

Since we're all in this together, we talked to Parents editors and contributors—who also happen to be parents dealing with constantly sick little ones themselves—to see what their go-to product has been to keep their family as comfortable as they can when noses are drippy, coughs are hacking and sleep is disrupted.

Zarbee's Baby Dark Honey Cough Syrup

Amazon

"It's one of the only syrups that are safe for her age group." - Celeste Little, Senior Editor

To buy: Zarbee's Dark Honey Cough Syrup $7.29; amazon.com

Canopy Humidifier

Canopy

"I love this humidifier. It's easy to use, moisturizes even a large room (my 7-year-old and 7-month-old share a room), and doubles as a nightlight. With a young baby constantly cycling through various daycare illnesses, there's not much you can do in terms of medication—but a humidifier helps, and is safe for the youngest ones since it's sturdier and difficult for kids to tip over, plus it has a drying mechanism that ensures it doesn't get moldy. which is pretty clutch." - Amelia Edelman, Senior Editorial Director



To buy: Canopy Humidifier, $125 (was $150) ; getcanopy.co



Braun ThermoScan Thermometer

Target

"This thermometer has been our go-to for years. It's quick, accurate, and works for a baby, toddler or big kid! It's also very durable. We've had ours for seven years now!" - Sugey Palomares, Senior Social Media Editor

To buy: Braun ThermoScan Thermometer $44.99; target.com



Oilogic Stuffy Nose and Cough Vapor Bath Relief

Amazon

"Another mom recommended this vapor bath to me and now we make sure to always have some on hand. It's so great for helping to open up toddlers with congestion and I love that it's made with gentle essential oils." - Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Oilogic Stuffy Nose and Cough Vapor Bath Relief $17.96 ; amazon.com

Nosefrida the Snot Sucker

Amazon

"The concept of this snot sucker might gross you out, but there is truly no better way to help clear your little one’s nostrils than to use this thing. If you can get over the “ick” factor, it’s a really satisfying way to help them when they’re too young to blow their nose." - Ashleigh Morley, Commerce Director

To buy: Nosefrida $19.96; amazon.com

Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops

Amazon

"We've gone through bags of these lollipops to help soothe sore throats and keep the coughs at bay. I love that they're flat so you don't have to worry about little ones choking like you might with a traditional cough drop and they're so delicious that I'll admit I've stolen quite a few myself!" - Esther Carlstone, Commerce Editorial Director

To buy: Lolleez Organic Throat Soothing Pops $10.49; amazon.com



Oilogic Stuffy Nose & Cough Essential Oil Roll-On

Walmart

"This smells amazing and helps my toddler feel calm and more ready for sick when she's not feeling great. They can even learn to apply it themselves, which they love." - Chelsee Lowe, Contributor

To buy: Oilogic Stuffy Nose & Cough Essential Oil Roll On $4.97; walmart.com

Boogie Wipes

Amazon

“Whenever my 4-year-old twins start to recover from a cold, their noses hurt from being rubbed raw from tissues. Now I ensure I have Boogie Wipes on hand at the first sign of a sniffle. The saline in the wipes help loosen mucus, which is especially helpful for kids who haven’t gotten the hang of blowing their noses yet, while aloe protects and soothes tender skin.” -Jessica Wozinsky Fleming, Senior Commerce Editor

To buy: Boogie Wipes, 3-Pack $12.57; amazon.com