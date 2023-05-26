This Epic Inflatable Water Slide Bounce House Is on Major Sale for Memorial Day—But Hurry, Before They’re All Gone

The sun is out, the grills are on, and it’s now officially the time of year where many parents start panicking about what their kids will do once school's out for the summer. Luckily, Memorial Day weekend is a great time to stock up on everything imaginable at a major discount—especially backyard toys that can entertain kids through the hot summer months.

With summer vacation already underway for many families, parents are looking for ways to keep kids occupied in fun activities that don’t involve sitting in front of a screen all day, and this awesome inflatable bounce house-water slide combo fits the bill—and it’s on major sale for Memorial Day at Overstock.

To buy: Outsunny 6-in-1 Inflatable Bounce House Water Slide $310.90 (originally $478.17); overstock.com

The Outsunny 6-in-1 Inflatable Bounce House Water Slide is both a bounce house and a water slide, and may just make your backyard the hit of the neighborhood.

Highlights include a water slide, a sprinkler bouncy house, a climbing wall, a water cannon, and even a wading pool that serves double duty as the base of the slide and the entrance to the bouncy house. It also comes with a variety of accessories like an electric-powered air pump that can inflate the slide in just two minutes, a storage tote to keep everything organized between uses, and ground stakes to ensure the play structure remains steady.

Luckily this versatile inflatable bounce house-water slide combo is currently marked a whopping $168 just for Memorial Day. That means you can snag it for just $311, which is an amazing deal for an entire summer season of fun.

And if you're worried about storage, don't be. Happy parents raved about the fast assembly and breakdown, and one person even noted that “the box fits nicely on a shelf” in their garage. Another shopper noted, “This bounce house is the perfect size for any backyard" and many reviewers praised the Outsunny Bounce House Water Slide for its "durability" even after years of use.

Other customers shared that they loved how this combo fun house can be used both with or without water—meaning it can be enjoyed all year long—while another wrote that it keeps their kids “entertained for hours.” And isn’t that pretty much the top quality for anything we buy as parents?

With a deal as good as this one, we know what we'll be doing all summer long.

