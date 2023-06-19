The Gorgeous New Our Place Wonder Oven Just Replaced Three of My Appliances at Once

As a busy working mom of three, life is chaotic enough that anything that helps me save time and mental space is worth praising from the rooftops. If you're like me, your kitchen counter is already cluttered enough as it is, and adding even just one more clunky appliance kind of makes my head want to explode. So when I had the opportunity to try out the new Wonder Oven from Our Place, I jumped at the chance.

The Wonder Oven is marketed as a 6-in-1 air fryer and toaster oven combo that also roasts, steams, broils, and bakes. It marks the first time Our Place, the brand known for their viral Always Pan, is venturing into the small appliance space—and I'd say they totally hit it out of the park.

Our Place

To buy: Wonder Oven, $195; ourplace.com

I'll be honest, anything that purports to do multiple things at once always makes me a little bit wary, so I was thrilled to be proven wrong. The second I received the Wonder Oven, I immediately removed the massive clunky toaster oven that's been taking up massive kitchen counter real estate for more years than I care to admit, and was already impressed at what a small footprint the chic appliance took up. It's taller than a traditional toaster/convection oven, but more narrow. And the gorgeously neutral Steam color blended in perfectly.

The first toast we made in there was perfect, but I felt like the real test would be if the Wonder Oven could really replace our oft-used air fryer which I was currently hauling in and out of the pantry every time. One night, when a too long trip in the car resulted in cold and soggy french fries, I decided to give it a try—and much to my delight, got perfectly hot and crispy fries. Now I have a ton of extra space in my pantry and no longer have to sacrifice my back carrying an air fryer in and out of the bottom shelf.

Our Place

I also love that it has the ability to air fry things on double levels which saves me so much time during the dinnertime rush as opposed to doing two batches in my traditional air fryer before. I've since broiled and air-fried salmon, roasted veggies, and brought day-old stale bread back to life thanks to the innovative steam infusion feature (who knew?!)

Another huge plus: if I want to bake something, I no longer have to wait forever for my oven to preheat (which, according to the brand, takes about two and a half minutes.) and I'm eager to try roasting a whole chicken in there when the weather cools down. I actually haven't used my real oven since getting the Wonder Oven.

The controls are not only visually clean, they're super easy to use. There's three simple knobs on top of the Wonder Oven door that control the function, temperature and time, and they're so easy to figure out that all three kids can make their own toast.

Our Place

The Wonder Oven comes with a wire rack, air fryer basket, baking sheet, and crumb tray, and is available in three gorgeous shades that will enhance any kitchen decor: Char (a dark black/gray), Steam (a neutral beige), and Blue Salt (a moody dark blue), in addition to the limited-edition Spice, which is currently sold out.



I can't get over how much space and time I've saved with the Wonder Oven and I'd be lying if I said I didn't adore how stylish it looks on my kitchen counter. This is one life hack I'll definitely be telling all my parent friends about.