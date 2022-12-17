This holiday season, turn screen time into STEM time with Osmo’s Genius and Little Genius Starter Kits and accessories—that are currently up to a massive 65% off at Amazon right now. Yep, that’s right, and these educational gifts that are on sale (some for the lowest on record according to price trackers CamelCamelCamel and Honey) will still get here by Hanukkah and Christmas, thanks to the magic that is Prime shipping.

To buy: Osmo Little Genius Starter Kit $67.99 (was $119.99); amazon.com

The Little Genius Starter Kit is perfect for kids ages 3 to 5 and is now on sale for 43% off. For a limited time, Amazon has this educational bundle on sale for $67.99 (was $119.99) and here’s how it works:

First, you select which tablet your little one will be using with it like a Fire Tablet or an Apple iPad (neither comes in the kit but can be purchased separately), and then you can pick whether you want the 4- or 6-game bundle. From there, your little one can learn:

Early math skills—including number recognition, counting, and shapes

Early reading—including letter formation, phonics, and age-appropriate vocabulary

Other abilities—including fine-motor skills, attention to detail, social-emotional skills, imagination, critical thinking, empathy, problem solving, early literacy, colors, emotions, and spatial reasoning.

To buy: Fire 7 Kids Tablet $59.99 (was $109.99); amazon.com

Although this kit uses both a tablet that sits in a base with a reflector as well as various physical manipulatives to captivate kids in this world of educational play, it doesn’t require Wi-Fi to play any of the games (which is great for if you’re on the go). And unlike similar bundles, this specific Amazon exclusive kit comes with six games instead of four, along with the Osmo Fire Tablet base. It also comes with nine cardboard pretend play costume pieces, 38 silicone sticks/rings for practicing making letters and numbers, a silicone game play mat and stackable storage for game pieces. The Starter Kit has more than a whopping 12,600 reviews on Amazon weighing in to give it 4.7-average star rating.

And for those who have an older kiddo in the crew, Amazon also has a massive sale on Osmo’s version for older children: the Genius Starter Kit for iPad for $34.99. That’s 65% of the 5-game iPad bundle for 6-10 year-olds. Or, if you shop now, you can score the Genius Starter Kit & Monster Game Bundle for 53% and get this Amazon-exclusive iPad kit for 5-12 year-olds with six learning games for $69.98 (was $149.98).

To buy: Genius Starter Kit for iPad for $34.99. (was $99.99); amazon.com

Other huge Osmo deals going on right now include:

