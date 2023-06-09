Ooni Just Quietly Dropped The Price ofTheir Popular Pizza Oven by $100—Just in Time for Father's Day

Pizza night is a staple in many families, and while ordering takeout is handy when you don’t feel like cooking, making pizza together can be a wonderful tradition and bonding opportunity—not to mention more affordable. If homemade pizzas have been on your summer bucket list, we've got good news for you: Ooni just quietly slashed the price of one of their internet-famous pizza ovens by $100. And if you're still searching for the perfect Father's Day gift, this is a deal that may be too good to pass up.

Ooni

To buy: Ooni Karu 12 Pizza Oven $299 (was $399); ooni.com and amazon.com

Amazon’s top-selling outdoor oven, the Ooni Karu 12, cooks your pizza in as little as one minute. (That’s faster than you can place a delivery order!) This multi-fuel oven gives you the choice to use wood, charcoal, or the brand’s gas burner (sold separately) to cook your pizzas to perfection. Using wood or charcoal gives your pizza that classic wood-fired taste, while a gas burner gives you extra control over the oven’s temperature. We love this flexibility: If you run out of gas right before it’s time to eat, just substitute wood or charcoal you have lying around, and dinnertime is saved.

The Karu’s 15-millimeter cordierite stone baking surface accommodates 12-inch pizzas, so if every member of the family has different toppings preferences, they can each get their own customized pie. The whole thing weighs just 26.5 pounds, so you can easily prop it up on the patio table or porch, and since it measures 31.5 by 15.8 by 30.3 inches, it doesn’t take up much space, either. Some owners have even found this portable pizza oven “perfect for camping.”

Ooni

We all know that waiting for an oven to heat up can be exasperating when you’re trying to get dinner on the table, so we appreciate that the Ooni Karu 12 heats up to the ideal pizza cooking temperature (850 degrees Fahrenheit) in around 15 minutes—just enough time to chop up and prep your toppings. And beyond cooking a delicious Neapolitan-style pizza, the Karu is also great for preparing meat, fish, and veggies.

In the box, you’ll receive the main pizza oven body, the baking board, chimney, chimney cover, fuel tray with a burner grate, and the oven door. The fuel tray is specially designed to maximize airflow, increasing its overall efficiency and feeding hungry kiddos faster.

Ooni

Whether the dad in your life is a pizza-making pro or is looking for something fun to do with the family, the Ooni Kari 12 is a unique gift that’s sure to get a lot of use. While it previously cost $399, this oven now retails for $299, making it a more budget-friendly option for many families. Plus, the brand offers free shipping on orders over $99 in the contiguous U.S. and accepts returns within 60 days after purchase.

And though owners report that this high-quality pizza oven is “well made and sturdy,” we still appreciate the brand’s warranty policy for added peace of mind. In addition to the one-year warranty that comes with all Ooni products, you can choose to register your Karu oven on the brand’s site, and you’ll receive a five-year warranty.