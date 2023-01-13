News & Trends Old Navy Has a Huge Sale on Kids Winter Clothes This Long Weekend—Here Are Our Top Picks Stock up on winter gear for the family and save money. By Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine. our editorial guidelines Published on January 13, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Reese Herrington Despite the fact that stores in some areas are already looking to stock summer gear in a case of very wishful thinking, for much of the country, winter has barely hit. In my neck of the Midwestern woods, for instance, we haven’t even had one snow day at school yet, so the worst is yet to come. If you’re also gearing up towards a long winter’s night, there is some good news in sight, thanks to Old Navy’s major sale taking place this long weekend. Stock up on everything your family needs to brave the rest of winter, from essentials like warm winter jackets and snow bibs, to the cutest sherpa hoodie for baby to cozy boots and fleece pajamas that may be the most comfortable thing you’ll ever own. Plus, you won’t be able to resist this “beary” cute hooded one-piece for your baby or a pair of hooded pajamas for older kids. Many items are directly discounted, while others will take an additional 30% off at checkout on top of the sale price. Just hurry, because things are selling out fast. For Baby Old Navy You’ll absolutely want to snatch up these cozy faux fur-lined baby boots (do they come in our size?), along with this most adorable hooded one piece in a brown bear print that looks undeniably made for snuggling in front of a fire together. For getting outside together, don’t forget to add a warm beanie that comes in many different colors and a pair of steeply-discounted puffer pants. Corduroy Long-Sleeve Workwear Jumpsuit $7.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $29.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Faux-Fur-Lined Cozy Boots $18 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $19.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Quilted Sherpa-Lined Boots $14 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $19.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Solid Crew-Neck Sweatshirt $11.89 with 30% off at checkout (was $16.99) ; oldnavy.com Unisex Printed Footed Sleep & Play One-Piece $9.09 with 30% off at checkout (was $12.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Long-Sleeve Sherpa Critter-Hooded Bodysuit $18.89 with 30% off at checkout (was $26.99) ; oldnavy.com Unisex Color-Block Hooded 1/4-Zip Pullover Windbreaker Jacket $18.89 with 30% off at checkout (was $26.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Sleep & Play 2-Way-Zip Footed One-Piece and Beanie Set $13.29 with 30% off at checkout (was $18.99) ; oldnavy.com Unisex Mock-Neck Printed Micro Fleece $6.98 with 30% off at checkout (was $9.97); oldnavy.com Unisex Button-Front Thermal-Knit Hoodie $17.99 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $22.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Hooded Canvas Utility Jacket $18.90 with 30% off at checkout (was $26.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Knit Beanie $9.09 with 30% off at checkout (was $12.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Rib-Knit-Waist Frost Free Puffer Pants $13 (was $22.99); oldnavy.com For Toddlers Old Navy Hit the slopes (or just the backyard) with a pair of snow bibs and a waterproof parka, an incredibly good deal on a solid knit beanie under $3, and stock up on all kinds of footie pajamas for sweet and cozy dreams. Matching Micro Fleece Pajama $10.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $29.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Matching Printed Micro Fleece Footed One-Piece Pajamas $6.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $14.99); oldnavy.com Matching Print Pajama Set $7.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $29.99); oldnavy.com 2-Way-Zip Snug-Fit Printed Pajama One-Piece 2-Pack $22 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $29.99); oldnavy.com Sherpa Critter Zip Hoodie for Toddler Girls $11 (was $26.99); oldnavy.com Water-Resistant Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Nylon Parka for Toddler Girls $35 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $59.99); oldnavy.com Plaid Flannel Shacket for Toddler Girls $36.99 + extra 30% off at checkout ; oldnavy.com Water-Resistant Snow-Bib Overalls $29 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $39.99); oldnavy.com Button-Front Long Sherpa Coat for Toddler Girls $25 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $44.99); oldnavy.com Unisex Solid Knit Beanie $2.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $14.99); oldnavy.com For Big Kids and Tweens Old Navy Plaid is the name of the game for older kids with these sherpa-lined shackets or they can pull on a cozy quarter-zip to stay warm. And when they’re off screens, make sure they don some water-resistant snow bibs or snow pants and maybe a frost-free puffer vest. Then, when you’re all ready to get comfy together at the end of a long day playing outside, cozy up with these hooded one-piece pajamas that all the siblings can wear. Cozy Sherpa Printed Zip-Front Jacket $16 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $34.99); oldnavy.com Gender-Neutral Herringbone Frost-Free Puffer Vest $10.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $36.99); oldnavy.com Cozy Sherpa Cropped Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt $13 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $34.99); oldnavy.com Cozy Sherpa Quarter-Zip Pullover Hoodie $34.99 + extra 30% off at checkout; oldnavy.com Water-Resistant Hooded Zip Utility Jacket $49.99 + extra 30% off at checkout ; oldnavy.com Sherpa Zip-Front Hooded Jacket $30 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $39.99); oldnavy.com Gender-Neutral Water-Resistant Snow-Bib Overalls $45.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $64.99); oldnavy.com Cozy Plaid Flannel Sherpa-Lined Shacket $34.97 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $49.99); oldnavy.com Frost-Free Textured Hooded Plaid Puffer Jacket $44.97 (was $64.99); oldnavy.com Water-Resistant Snow Pants $35 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $49.99); oldnavy.com Hooded Microfleece One-Piece Pajamas $25 + extra 30% off at checkout (was $36.99); oldnavy.com 