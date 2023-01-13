Old Navy Has a Huge Sale on Kids Winter Clothes This Long Weekend—Here Are Our Top Picks

Stock up on winter gear for the family and save money.

By
Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN
Chaunie Brusie
Chaunie Brusie, R.N., BSN
Chaunie Brusie is a mom of five, a native Michigander, and a registered nurse turned writer and editor. Her work has appeared everywhere from The New York Times to Glamour to Parents magazine.
our editorial guidelines
Published on January 13, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

old navy long weekend sale on winter clothes for kids tout
Photo:

Parents / Reese Herrington

Despite the fact that stores in some areas are already looking to stock summer gear in a case of very wishful thinking, for much of the country, winter has barely hit. In my neck of the Midwestern woods, for instance, we haven’t even had one snow day at school yet, so the worst is yet to come. 

If you’re also gearing up towards a long winter’s night, there is some good news in sight, thanks to Old Navy’s major sale taking place this long weekend. Stock up on everything your family needs to brave the rest of winter, from essentials like warm winter jackets and snow bibs, to the cutest sherpa hoodie for baby to cozy boots and fleece pajamas that may be the most comfortable thing you’ll ever own. Plus, you won’t be able to resist this “beary” cute hooded one-piece for your baby or a pair of hooded pajamas for older kids. Many items are directly discounted, while others will take an additional 30% off at checkout on top of the sale price. Just hurry, because things are selling out fast.

For Baby 

Unisex Long-Sleeve Sherpa Critter-Hooded Bodysuit for Baby

Old Navy

You’ll absolutely want to snatch up these cozy faux fur-lined baby boots (do they come in our size?), along with this most adorable hooded one piece in a brown bear print that looks undeniably made for snuggling in front of a fire together. For getting outside together, don’t forget to add a warm beanie that comes in many different colors and a pair of steeply-discounted puffer pants

For Toddlers

Water-Resistant Faux-Fur-Trim Hooded Nylon Parka for Toddler Girls

Old Navy

Hit the slopes (or just the backyard) with a pair of snow bibs and a waterproof parka, an incredibly good deal on a solid knit beanie under $3, and stock up on all kinds of footie pajamas for sweet and cozy dreams. 

For Big Kids and Tweens

Gender-Neutral Herringbone Frost-Free Puffer Vest for Kids

Old Navy

Plaid is the name of the game for older kids with these sherpa-lined shackets or they can pull on a cozy quarter-zip to stay warm. And when they’re off screens, make sure they don some water-resistant snow bibs or snow pants and maybe a frost-free puffer vest. Then, when you’re all ready to get comfy together at the end of a long day playing outside, cozy up with these hooded one-piece pajamas that all the siblings can wear. 

Shop More Deals for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Snowsuit Deals Tout
Score These Kids Snowsuits From Columbia, Lands’ End, Amazon, and More For Up to 45% Off
Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna and More—Our Favorite Deals for the Whole Family at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
BBB Winter Clearance tout
Save More Than 75% Off During BuyBuy Baby’s Blowout Sale
Target's After Christmas Sale Tout
Target's After Christmas Sale Is Epic—Here Are the Best Deals for Parents
Last Minute Gifts for Kids Tout
Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Kids, Tweens, and Teens That Will Still Get Here in Time for Christmas
Kids Winter Boots Round-up tout
Stock Up for the Cold With Major Deals on Top-Rated Winter Boots for Kids
Children Bundled Up In Snow
The Most Important Winter Safety Tips for Kids
adoption shopping list
Adoptive and Foster Parent Shopping List
Matching Family Christmas PJs
18 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 60% Off for Black Friday
Best Deals for Parents at Nordstrom Tout
The Best Deals on Baby Gear, Toys and More at Nordstrom's Awesome Cyber Week Sale
Maternity Jacket Quilted 3 in 1 Technology
10 Maternity Winter Coats and Jackets That Will Look Great While Keeping You Comfortable
Maternity Softspun Jumpsuit
15 Maternity Jumpsuits and Rompers That Accommodate Bumps (and Wallets) of Every Size
Best Snow Boots for Kids
The Best Kids' Boots for All Kinds of Winter Weather
The Lorax and Truffula Tree DIY
DIY Halloween Costume Ideas for Busy Parents
An image of wrapped gifts.
24 Best Baby Shower Gifts for 2022
Colorado Keystone Resort Happy Kids In Snow
11 Best Snow Resorts for Families