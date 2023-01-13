Old Navy Has a Huge Sale on Kids Winter Clothes This Long Weekend—Here Are Our Top Picks

Despite the fact that stores in some areas are already looking to stock summer gear in a case of very wishful thinking, for much of the country, winter has barely hit. In my neck of the Midwestern woods, for instance, we haven’t even had one snow day at school yet, so the worst is yet to come.

If you’re also gearing up towards a long winter’s night, there is some good news in sight, thanks to Old Navy’s major sale taking place this long weekend. Stock up on everything your family needs to brave the rest of winter, from essentials like warm winter jackets and snow bibs, to the cutest sherpa hoodie for baby to cozy boots and fleece pajamas that may be the most comfortable thing you’ll ever own. Plus, you won’t be able to resist this “beary” cute hooded one-piece for your baby or a pair of hooded pajamas for older kids. Many items are directly discounted, while others will take an additional 30% off at checkout on top of the sale price. Just hurry, because things are selling out fast.

For Baby

Old Navy

You’ll absolutely want to snatch up these cozy faux fur-lined baby boots (do they come in our size?), along with this most adorable hooded one piece in a brown bear print that looks undeniably made for snuggling in front of a fire together. For getting outside together, don’t forget to add a warm beanie that comes in many different colors and a pair of steeply-discounted puffer pants.

For Toddlers

Old Navy

Hit the slopes (or just the backyard) with a pair of snow bibs and a waterproof parka, an incredibly good deal on a solid knit beanie under $3, and stock up on all kinds of footie pajamas for sweet and cozy dreams.

For Big Kids and Tweens

Old Navy

Plaid is the name of the game for older kids with these sherpa-lined shackets or they can pull on a cozy quarter-zip to stay warm. And when they’re off screens, make sure they don some water-resistant snow bibs or snow pants and maybe a frost-free puffer vest. Then, when you’re all ready to get comfy together at the end of a long day playing outside, cozy up with these hooded one-piece pajamas that all the siblings can wear.