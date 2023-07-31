Old Navy’s Huge Back-to-School Sale is Going on Now, With Prices Starting at Just $5

They’re also offering a 100% yearlong guarantee on school uniforms.

By Dorian Smith-Garcia
Published on July 31, 2023

BTS Old Navy Clothes Sales Roundup Tout
I don’t know about other parents, but since I had my daughter five years ago, Old Navy has been a staple in her closet. I love that their kids sizing is generous (read: can be worn for longer than the advertised size range), the clothes are affordable, the fashions are cute, and one word: Super Cash.

My daughter’s been rocking Old Navy since we brought her home from the hospital, and now that she’s a school kid, much of her daily wardrobe features finds from this popular brand. Luckily, for us the retailer is having a huge back-to-school sale right now, making it the perfect time to stock up on essentials for the school year.

The fashion destination is slashing prices on tons of styles with a whopping extra 40% off your total cart at checkout through July 31—no codes needed. (Just note that the extra discount won’t apply on Today Only Deals, Hot Deals, Best Sellers, This Week Only Deals, jewelry, sunglasses and products with any third-party branding merchandise.)

To sweeten the deal, the retailer just launched a new 100% money back guarantee on their school uniforms. All uniforms purchased between now and September 30, 2023 are covered by a one-year promise that if they get damaged or destroyed through normal wear and tear, you can bring the items in with your original receipt for a full refund. 

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest finds for preschool and big kids, plus highlighted some of the top uniform picks that I’m adding to my shopping cart this year. 

(Note: The prices below reflect the additional 40% discount on qualifying items.)

Best Deals on Backpacks and Lunch Bags

Old Navy Sonic The Hedgehogâ¢ Canvas Backpack for Kids

Old Navy

Let your kids show off their style with fun character and patterned lunch bags and backpacks. Hello Kitty lovers will appreciate the vibrant aqua blue Canvas Backpack and lunchbag, while gamers might prefer a Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog or Naruto backpack. 

Old Navy Hello KittyÂ® Canvas Backpack for Girls

Old Navy

Best Deals on Shoes and Socks

Old Navy Unisex Perforated Slip-Ons for Toddler (Partially Plant-Based

Old Navy

Keeping them in comfy shoes all year round can feel like a tall order. It sometimes feels like kids grow so fast that in a matter of days, their shoes no longer fit them. That’s why I love stocking up in future sizes while they’re on major sale. And if their school requires uniforms, then Old Navy has tons of great gender neutral picks like the Canvas Slip-On Sneakers or Elastic-Laced Sneakers in quite a few hues so you can stock up for the school year. 

Old Navy Gender-Neutral Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers for Kids

Old Navy

Best Deals on Clothes

Old Navy Unisex Jean Overalls for Toddler

Old Navy

Whether they’re planning their first day of school outfit or just want to look fly all season, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of some huge deals. Parents can save on basics like a 6-pack of basic Short Sleeve T-Shirts or denim like the Wow Pull-On Skinny Jeans that are just $14 as part of a “Hot Deal.” 

Old Navy Licensed Pop Culture Graphic Tunic T-Shirt for Girls

Old Navy
Old Navy Wow Skinny Pull-On Jeans for Girls

Old Navy
Old Navy Softest Printed Crew-Neck T-Shirt for Boys

Old Navy
Old Navy 3/4-Length Raglan-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt for Boys

Old Navy
Old Navy StretchTech Tapered Cargo Performance Pants for Boys

Old Navy

Best Deals on Uniforms

Old Navy Sleeveless School Uniform Dress for Girls

Old Navy

Uniforms can make it easier to get out the door on school days. Old Navy makes it even nicer with their year-long 100% money-back guarantee. Head them off to school looking smart with fashionable picks like a Sleeveless School Uniform Dress, or a Water-Resistant Hooded Zip Utility Jacket

Old Navy Uniform Built-In Flex Skinny Pants for Boys

Old Navy
Old Navy Lightweight Built-In Flex Oxford Uniform Shirt for Boys

Old Navy
Old Navy School Uniform Twill Bermuda Shorts for Girls

Old Navy

Best Deals on Outerwear

Old Navy Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie For Boys

Old Navy

Schools can get a bit chilly, which is why you still need to think about outerwear even though it’s technically still summer. The Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie is perfect for combating frigid air conditioners while a Cropped Quilted Vest puts a stylish spin on staying warm. 

Old Navy Sherpa-Lined Non-Stretch Jean Jacket for Girls

Old Navy

Shop More Back-to-School Deals for Parents

