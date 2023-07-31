Products & Gear Clothes, Shoes & Accessories Old Navy’s Huge Back-to-School Sale is Going on Now, With Prices Starting at Just $5 They’re also offering a 100% yearlong guarantee on school uniforms. By Dorian Smith-Garcia Published on July 31, 2023 In This Article View All In This Article Best Deals on Backpacks and Lunch Bags Best Deals on Shoes and Socks Best Deals on Clothes Best Deals on Uniforms Best Deals on Outerwear We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Parents / Daisy Rodriguez I don’t know about other parents, but since I had my daughter five years ago, Old Navy has been a staple in her closet. I love that their kids sizing is generous (read: can be worn for longer than the advertised size range), the clothes are affordable, the fashions are cute, and one word: Super Cash. My daughter’s been rocking Old Navy since we brought her home from the hospital, and now that she’s a school kid, much of her daily wardrobe features finds from this popular brand. Luckily, for us the retailer is having a huge back-to-school sale right now, making it the perfect time to stock up on essentials for the school year. The fashion destination is slashing prices on tons of styles with a whopping extra 40% off your total cart at checkout through July 31—no codes needed. (Just note that the extra discount won’t apply on Today Only Deals, Hot Deals, Best Sellers, This Week Only Deals, jewelry, sunglasses and products with any third-party branding merchandise.) To sweeten the deal, the retailer just launched a new 100% money back guarantee on their school uniforms. All uniforms purchased between now and September 30, 2023 are covered by a one-year promise that if they get damaged or destroyed through normal wear and tear, you can bring the items in with your original receipt for a full refund. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest finds for preschool and big kids, plus highlighted some of the top uniform picks that I’m adding to my shopping cart this year. (Note: The prices below reflect the additional 40% discount on qualifying items.) Best Deals on Backpacks and Lunch Bags Old Navy Let your kids show off their style with fun character and patterned lunch bags and backpacks. Hello Kitty lovers will appreciate the vibrant aqua blue Canvas Backpack and lunchbag, while gamers might prefer a Minecraft, Sonic The Hedgehog or Naruto backpack. Hello Kitty Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $35) Squishmallows Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $35) Checkered Patterned Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $30) Camo Patterned Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $30) Pokémon Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $35) Confetti Canvas Lunch Bag, $12 (was $20) Old Navy Ripstop Nylon Tech Backpack, $9 (was $30) Hello Kitty Canvas Lunch Bag, $12 (was $20) Sonic The Hedgehog Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $35) Minecraft Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $35) Naruto Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $35) Patterned Canvas Backpack, $18 (was $30) Best Deals on Shoes and Socks Old Navy Keeping them in comfy shoes all year round can feel like a tall order. It sometimes feels like kids grow so fast that in a matter of days, their shoes no longer fit them. That’s why I love stocking up in future sizes while they’re on major sale. And if their school requires uniforms, then Old Navy has tons of great gender neutral picks like the Canvas Slip-On Sneakers or Elastic-Laced Sneakers in quite a few hues so you can stock up for the school year. Toddler Perforated Slip-Ons, $10 (was $17) Toddler Slip-On Sneakers, $15 (was $25) Toddler Faux-Leather Double-Buckle Sandals, $11 (was $20) Toddler & Baby 6-Pack Ankle Socks, $10 Toddler & Baby 10-Pack Ankle Socks, $15 Toddler Jelly Double-Buckle Sandals, $11 (was $20) Old Navy Elastic-Laced Sneakers, $14 (was $23) Canvas High-Top Sneakers, $16 (was $27) Canvas Lace-Up Sneakers, $14 (was $23) Canvas Slip-On Sneakers, $12 (was $23) Elastic-Lace Canvas Jelly Sneakers, $14 (was $23) Elastic-Lace Faux-Leather Sneakers, from $14 (was from $27) Best Deals on Clothes Old Navy Whether they’re planning their first day of school outfit or just want to look fly all season, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of some huge deals. Parents can save on basics like a 6-pack of basic Short Sleeve T-Shirts or denim like the Wow Pull-On Skinny Jeans that are just $14 as part of a “Hot Deal.” Toddler Functional Drawstring Vintage Joggers, $8 (was $13) Toddler Jersey-Knit Jogger Shorts, from $7 (was $13) Toddler Marvel Friends Graphic T-Shirt, $8 (was $13) Toddler CoComelon Graphic T-Shirt, $8 (was $13) Toddler 6-Pack Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, from $16 (was $60) Toddler 6-Pack Crew-Neck T-Shirts, $36 (was $60) Toddler Jean Overalls, $30 Old Navy Short-Sleeve Printed Jersey Dress, $8 (was $20) Printed Built-in Tough Full-Length Leggings, $5 (was $10) Licensed Pop Culture Graphic Tunic T-Shirt, $14 (was $23) 3-Pack Square-Neck Tank Top, $15 (was $28) Variety 3-Pack Softest Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $15 (was $30) Rib-Knit Collared Lettuce-Edge Shirt, $12 (was $20) Variety 3-Pack Softest Short-Sleeve T-Shirt, $15 (was $30) Old Navy 3-Pack Softest Long-Sleeve Scoop-Neck T-Shirt, $17 (was $28) High-Waisted Rockstar 360 Stretch Ripped Jeggings, $16 (was $40) Slouchy Straight Jean Overalls, $18 (was $45) Wow Skinny Pull-On Jeans, $14 (was $25) Sleeveless Printed Dress & Rib-Knit T-Shirt Set, $16 (was $27) Crew-Neck Graphic Sweatshirt, $18 (was $30) Old Navy Softest Printed Crew-Neck T-Shirt, from $3 (was $10) Hooded Soft-Brushed Flannel Shirt, $21 (was $35) Crew-Neck Graphic Sweatshirt, $18 (was $30) Straight 360 Stretch Jeans, $21 (was $40) Softest Long-Sleeve Striped T-Shirt, $8 (was $13) Dynamic Fleece Textured Pullover Hoodie, $35 Softest Short-Sleeve Solid T-Shirt, $5 (was $10) Old Navy Short-Sleeve Rib-Knit Henley T-Shirt, $8 (was $17) 5-Pack Softest Graphic T-Shirt, $25 (was $50) ¾ Length Raglan-Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt, $7 (was $15) Solid V-Neck Sweater, $16 (was $27) Built-In Flex Twill Jogger Pants, $18 (was $30) Slim 360 Stretch Five-Pocket Pants, $16 (was $30) Old Navy Straight 360 Stretch Jeans, $21 (was $40) Slim 360 Stretch Jeans, $18 (was $35) Slim 360 Stretch Ripped Cut-Off Jean Shorts, $12 (was $30) Breathe ON ¼ Zip Performance Top, $12 (was $20) StretchTech Tapered Cargo Performance Pants, $15 (was $35) Best Deals on Uniforms Old Navy Uniforms can make it easier to get out the door on school days. Old Navy makes it even nicer with their year-long 100% money-back guarantee. Head them off to school looking smart with fashionable picks like a Sleeveless School Uniform Dress, or a Water-Resistant Hooded Zip Utility Jacket. Sleeveless School Uniform Dress, $15 (was $25) Uniform Jersey Polo Shirt, $5 (was $10) Uniform Pique Polo Shirt, $6 (was $15) Uniform Pique Polo Long Sleeve Shirt, $7 (was $15) 5-Pack Uniform Pique Polo Shirts, $30 (was $50) School Uniform Skinny Pull-On Tech Pants, $15 (was $35) Old Navy Uniform Built-In Flex Twill Straight Shorts, $9 (was $20) Uniform V-Neck Sweater, $16 (was $27) Uniform Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt, $7 (was $17) Uniform Straight Built-In Flex Pants, $15 (was $25) Uniform Built-in Flex Skinny Pants, $22 (was $25) Old Navy 5-Pack Uniform Polo Shirts, $30 (was $75) Water-Resistant Hooded Zip Utility Jacket, $24 (was $50) Uniform Lightweight Built-In Flex Oxford Shirt, $13 (was $25) Uniform Fit & Flare Pique Polo Dress, $15 (was $20) Uniform Pleated Skort, $9 (was $20) Old Navy Uniform Button-Front Cardigan, $9 (was $25) Uniform Twill Bermuda Shorts, $9 (was $17) Uniform Short Sleeve Shirt, $9 (was $17) Uniform V-Neck Cardigan, $13 (was $25) Best Deals on Outerwear Old Navy Schools can get a bit chilly, which is why you still need to think about outerwear even though it’s technically still summer. The Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie is perfect for combating frigid air conditioners while a Cropped Quilted Vest puts a stylish spin on staying warm. Toddler Trucker Jean Jacket, $16 (was $27) Button-Front Bomber Jacket, $50 Dynamic Fleece Zip Hoodie, $21 (was $35) Zip-Front Hoodie, $15 (was $25) Old Navy Cropped Quilted Vest, $35 Hooded Water-Resistant Tunic Jacket, $30 (was $50) Faux-Leather Moto Jacket, $30 (was $50) Sherpa-Lined Non-Stretch Jean Jacket, $30 (was $50)