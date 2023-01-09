As someone who's been through three babies and three infant car seats, there are certain things I always tell all my parent friends to look for—lightweight, easy to install and safe—and one brand in particular that I used with my last baby hit all those marks and it's now the only one I always recommend: the Nuna Pipa Lite LX. And if you're in the market for a new car seat, now's the time, because this popular model is currently a whopping $110 off at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

To buy: Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base $320 (was $430); nordstrom.com

Anyone who's tried to haul a sleeping baby in a car seat knows the weight of the actual seat matters. And clocking in at a mere 5.7 pounds, this is one of the lightest infant car seats on the market—and a full two pounds less than the traditional Nuna Pipa infant car seat. Just that alone saved my back—and my arm—in that first year. But that doesn't mean it sacrifices in safety. The Nuna Pipa Lite uses state-of-the-art Aeroflex foam and aerospace-grade aluminum to ensure your baby is snug and safe.

Hands-down one of my favorite features of this car seat was the built-in UPF-50+ "Sky Drape" which allows you to cover up a sleeping baby easily without struggling with unwieldy blankets that blow off at the slightest breeze. It was also great for those super bright summer days when I wanted to protect my baby's eyes from the sun.

This model comes with a car seat base, which was super easy to install, and in addition to their own brand, easily fits into many other big name brands' strollers using adaptors—we used ours with a Baby Jogger City Mini with no problems.



The Nuna Pipa Lite also just looks great—it's simple, chic and luxe. As babies will, ours had a number of blow outs and the fabric was easy to remove and clean in the washing machine, allowing us to keep it looking just as nice as the day we got it. My only regret? Not snagging it at $110 off with an amazing deal like this one.