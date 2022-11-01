Christmas Season Starts the Day After Halloween—Mariah Said So

In the unlikely event that you haven't received the memo…IT'S TIME! Mariah Carey said so on social media the morning after Halloween. She kicked off the merriest season of the year in a super cute video. The reel starts with her smirking and riding an exercise bike dressed up as a witch. Her cackling character then morphs into Christmas Mariah amid a winter wonderland where she exclaims "IT'S TIIIIIIME" as her Billboard No. 1 song "All I Want For Christmas" plays in the background.

If you are not here for Christmas starting on November 1, I am not the friend for you. I spend the entire year counting down to this day. My family and immediate friends circle already know what's up. In fact, they send me all the memes that make fun of people who start celebrating the holidays early. Christmas starts promptly after Halloween, Mom, and I am not ashamed. In fact as I sit here eating my children's Halloween treats, I'm currently going through Christmas decorations and deciding if I should switch up this year's decor theme. I have been more than ready and now my time to shine!

For some reason my love for Christmas comes with the assumption that I've had some spectacularly entitled childhood. I was a Black child growing up in the '90s and early 2000s so spoiler alert: I did not! My mom and grandparents definitely worked hard to spread holiday joy in our homes but I did not have Fendi on my Christmas list—I'm looking at you Gen Z. I am solely a lover of all things magical. And literally what's more magical than Christmas?

I'll admit that I am also a realist. I'm a mom of three, and my tiniest human is a toddler. So my tree probably won't be fully decorated until December, but it's no holds barred on the rest of the decor. Santa's workshop, stockings and my growing collection of Christmas mugs are ready to be front and center. Bring on Rudolph and his countdown clock. This is a judgement-free zone.

And I mean, come on! It's now a scientifically proven fact that we people who decorate for the holidays earlier are happier people. Psychotherapist Amy Morin told UNILAD, "The holiday season stirs up a sense of nostalgia. Nostalgia helps link people to their personal past and it helps people understand their identity. For many, putting up Christmas decorations early is a way for them to reconnect with their childhoods." We would never argue with science would we?

I completely respect everyone's choice on when and how much they decide to decorate but it always makes me giggle how strongly the opposing team feels about someone else decking their halls. "One holiday at a time!" No thanks. "Let thanksgiving have its day." Not interested. "You're forgetting about gratitude season!" Is that even a thing y'all? I mean I definitely let Thanksgiving have it's day, the fourth Thursday of every November. But all the days in November leading up to that…I'm fa la la la la-ing. And who are you to judge?

Ohio mom of three and military veteran Amiyrah Martin explains on her site why decorating early is so important to her family. After a holiday deployment and death of a loved one, decorating early became a tradition that brought joy and comfort to her family. A tradition they uphold yearly despite the eye rolls or confusion she may receive from family and her online community.

No matter the reason you decorate early, rest assured I'm here decking the halls with you. And I have no problem being the sole contributor to Mariah climbing the Billboard charts again this year. May your days be merry and bright my friends!