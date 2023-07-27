Could We BE Any More Excited That Polly Pocket Is Collaborating With 'Friends'?

Could I BE more excited about the news I’m about to share? The iconic toy Polly Pocket is partnering with the legendary sitcom Friends for the ultimate collaboration of our ‘80s and ‘90s dreams!

Polly Pocket is releasing an exclusive collector compact—the exterior, shaped as a Central Perk mug, opens up to three locations that mega fans will flip out over. There’s Central Perk complete with the infamous orange couch, Monica and Rachel’s apartment, and Joey and Chandler’s apartment—don’t worry, their matching Barcalounger chairs are ready for Baywatch viewing!

Of course, Joey, Chandler, Ross, Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe have been shrunk down to “micro” sized dolls. The set also includes all the accessories needed to reenact beloved Friends moments and scenes including a chick and duck, Monica’s “turkey head” (her attire the first time Chandler says “I love you”), Phoebe's guitar for belting out hits like “Smelly Cat,” plenty of coffee cups so Rachel can serve the gang (before moving on to her dream job at Bloomingdales) and the foosball table that was the center of so much action!

Mattel

What I personally love about this collaboration is it merges two of my pop culture loves from different phases of my life—Polly Pocket (childhood) and Friends (college into my 20s)—that I’ve successfully passed on to my daughter. She loves Polly Pocket—both the new, more modern editions plus the classic, nostalgic versions I’ve found on Ebay or received via hand-me-downs.

As for Friends, I’ve introduced my daughter to a handful of carefully curated episodes that have given us belly laughs and inside jokes. Nothing makes her crack up more than Season 3’s “The One Where No One's Ready” when Joey and Chandler fight over who was sitting in a chair first (never mind that Ross is insisting they get dressed for a formal event at the museum). This leads to an all-out war—prompting Chandler to steal Joey’s underwear and Joey to retaliate by putting on ALL of Chandler’s clothes while going commando!

We cannot get enough of Season 5’s “The One with the Cop” better known to everyone else as the one where Ross screams “PIVOT” while desperately trying to push his new couch up a very narrow staircase. And ANY holiday-themed episode from Monica’s turkey head to Rachel’s trifle mishap to the “Holiday Armadillo” are binged regularly. I can’t wait to see which scenes my daughter will recreate in Polly Pocket form or what new micro-adventures she’ll create for the Friends’ gang.

This isn’t the first Friends-inspired toy collaboration that we’ve jumped on in my household. We have the Lego version of Monica and Rachel’s apartment proudly displayed in our living room. But this genius merging of Friends and Polly Pocket got me thinking about all the other nostalgic collaboration possibilities. In my dream world, in no particular order, here are three more nostalgic TV/movie and toy collabs I’d love to see.

Mattel

Mall Madness—The Robin Sparkles Edition

As a mall-addicted child of the ‘80s, I was obsessed with the electronic shopping board game Mall Madness—and when it was re-released a few years ago, I immediately bought it for my favorite shopping buddy AKA my daughter.

Now while I haven’t introduced her to episodes of How I Met Your Mother yet (though she has seen snippets of How I Met Your Father)—wouldn't a Robin Sparkles collaboration/take on the game be epic? Robin Sparkles, in case you forgot, was Robin Scherbatsky’s (Colbie Smulders)Canadian pop star alter ego with the “hit” song “Let’s Go to the Mall.” My love for How I Met Your Mother doesn’t run as deep as my love for friends—but the Robin Sparkles backstory is one of my favorite sitcom moments.



Poochie Meets Bruiser from Legally Blonde

Raise your hand if you had a Poochie dog—and all the random Poochie merch (notebooks, stickers, and pencil holders anyone). Growing up, we didn’t have a dog, as much as I tried to convince my parents, so I made do with my plush, fashionably pink dog with perfect pink sunglasses perched atop her little head instead.

Fast forward to 2001 when Legally Blonde hit theaters. As soon as I laid eyes on Elle Woods’ dog Bruiser, all dressed in designer fashions and lots of pink, my first thought? Bruiser was how I imagined Poochie in real life (never mind that Bruiser is a chihuahua and Poochie is a poodle). With talk of a Legally Blonde 3 in the works—wouldn’t this be the perfect time to relaunch Poochie with a Bruiser-inspired friend?



The '80s Iconic Little People House Goes 90210

It’s not a stretch to deem the apartment on Friends as one of the most iconic residences in TV history. But let me throw one more at you . . . the Walsh house from Beverly Hills, 90210! Before Friends, “must-see TV” was Beverly Hills, 90210. My world revolved around bad boy Dylan McKay. I wanted to be as popular as Kelly Taylor. And I needed my dad to be transferred to Beverly Hills and move my family into a house just like the one Brenda and Brandon Walsh resided in.

So with Little People already killing it with “collectors” editions like The Golden Girls, The Office, Seinfeld, and yes, even Friends—why not a Beverly Hills, 90210 edition featuring Brenda, Brandon, Dylan, and Kelly? But to round it out—we need the infamous Little People Family House from the ‘80s (tell me you didn’t spend hours playing with this!) redesigned and re-released as the Walsh house. And if it takes off, Kelly and Donna’s beach house is next!

By the way, there’s lots more Polly Pocket to come! In addition to the Friends compact—a movie version starring Emily In Paris’ Lily Collins and directed by Girls’ Lena Dunham is in the works. So where is the announcement of movie versions of Rainbow Brite? Jem and the Holograms? She-Ra? Cabbage Patch Kids . . .?