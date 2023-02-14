Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Flash Sale on Kids' Crocs, Native Shoes, Skechers, and More

Hurry, this epic kids' shoe sale ends in a few days!

By Esther Carlstone
Published on February 14, 2023

Nordstrom Rack Flash Sale Tout
It may not feel like it, but spring (and summer) are right around the corner, which means it's time to start stocking up on warm weather shoes for Spring Break, summer vacation and beyond. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is having an epic flash sale on hot weather-friendly kids' shoe brands like Native Shoes, Crocs, Skechers and many more! We love Natives and Crocs for not only their waterproof quality, but also because they're so easy for kids to slip on by themselves (IYKYK). Prices are slashed right now nearly 50% off, so stock up on the next size up, but hurry, because this sale ends on February 16!

Native Shoes Jefferson Print Slip-On Sneaker

Jefferson Print Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

The Native Shoes slip-ons have been popular for years for a reason—they're easy for kids to put on, comfy, and great for water play. We love this particular style with a fun star print to keep things fresh. And at $15 off, it's a deal too good to resist.

To buy: Native Shoes Jefferson Print Slip-On Sneaker $24.97 (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com

Native Shoes Bling Glitter Slip-On

Jefferson Bling Glitter Slip-On Vegan Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

This pair is perfect for the kid that loves a little—or a lot—of sparkle in their wardrobe.

To buy: Native Shoes Bling Glitter Slip-On $24.97; (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com

Crocs Crocband Clog

Crocband Clog

Nordstrom Rack

Love 'em or hate 'em, Crocs are here to stay. For kids, it's a real no-brainer. They're easy to put on and off—with or without socks—and can be customized with what feels like an endless possibility of Jibbitz. And at this sale price, we'll definitely be stocking up on a few sizes for future seasons.

To buy: Crocs Crocband Clog $29.97 (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com

Native Shoes Sugarlite Sandals

Charley Sugarlite Sandal

Nordstrom Rack

The lightweight, water-friendly sandal is perfect for summer adventures and hot days. The adjustable velcro straps ensure they fit well on every type of foot.

To buy: Native Shoes Charley Sugarlite Sandals $22.97-$24.97 (was $38-$42); nordstromrack.com

Mini Melissa Kids Mini Jelly Shoes

Kids' Mini Jelly Sandal

Nordstrom Rack

There's nothing more adorable than kids in jelly sandals. This water-resistant version comes in various color options and is currently almost 50% off!

To buy: Mini Melissa Kids Mini Jelly Shoes $27.97 (was $49.99); nordstromrack.com

Melissa Papete Rider Sandal

Papete Rider Sandal

Nordstrom Rack

Welcome to the word of scratch n' sniff sandals, no scratching required. This super cute cushiony waterproof sandal also has a "signature fruity scent" that kids will get a huge kick out of. This also comes in a black and glittery pink version.

To buy: Melissa Papete Rider Sandal $35.97 (was $72); nordstromrack.com

Skechers Ultra Flex 2.0 Sneakers

Kids' Ultra Flex 2.0 Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

If you're one of the many parents that deal with the morning struggle that is getting small children to put their shoes on and no complain about it, look no further. These Skechers are lightweight, comfy, soft, and most importantly, super easy to put on. No breaking in required.

To buy: Skechers Ultra Flex 2.0 Sneakers $35.97 (was $55); nordstromrack.com

Native Shoes Jefferson Rise by Bloom Slip-Ons

Jefferson Rise by Bloom Slip-On Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

The all-blue version of the popular Native Jefferson slip-ons add a nice variety to any kid's shoe collection.

To buy: Native Shoes Jefferson Rise by Bloom Slip-Ons $24.97; (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com

Classic Lined Crocs

Classic Lined Clog Sandal

Nordstrom Rack

Whether you want Crocs for the colder months, or your kid just wants a warmly lined shoe, these fuzzy lined Crocs are the perfect fit.

To buy: Classic Lined Crocs $27.97 (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com

Toms Belmont Slip-Ons

Belmont Slip-On Canvas Sneaker

Nordstrom Rack

These classic Toms are on major sale right now and are great year-round. This one's available in toddler, little kid, and big kid sizes.

To buy: Toms Belmont Slip-Ons $24.97 (was $34.97); nordstromrack.com

Skechers Guzman Mary Janes

Kids' Guzman Breeze Mary Jane Flat

Nordstrom Rack

These Native lookalikes are also water-resistant and a breeze to wear, thanks to a velcro closure that makes slipping those little feet easier than ever.

To buy: Skechers Guzman Breeze Mary Janes $19.97 (was $33); nordstromrack.com

There are so many more styles as part of the flash sale, just remember, the prices are only good for a couple more days!

