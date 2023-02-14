News & Trends Nordstrom Rack Is Having a Flash Sale on Kids' Crocs, Native Shoes, Skechers, and More Hurry, this epic kids' shoe sale ends in a few days! By Esther Carlstone Published on February 14, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland It may not feel like it, but spring (and summer) are right around the corner, which means it's time to start stocking up on warm weather shoes for Spring Break, summer vacation and beyond. Luckily, Nordstrom Rack is having an epic flash sale on hot weather-friendly kids' shoe brands like Native Shoes, Crocs, Skechers and many more! We love Natives and Crocs for not only their waterproof quality, but also because they're so easy for kids to slip on by themselves (IYKYK). Prices are slashed right now nearly 50% off, so stock up on the next size up, but hurry, because this sale ends on February 16! Native Shoes Jefferson Print Slip-On Sneaker Nordstrom Rack The Native Shoes slip-ons have been popular for years for a reason—they're easy for kids to put on, comfy, and great for water play. We love this particular style with a fun star print to keep things fresh. And at $15 off, it's a deal too good to resist. To buy: Native Shoes Jefferson Print Slip-On Sneaker $24.97 (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com Native Shoes Bling Glitter Slip-On Nordstrom Rack This pair is perfect for the kid that loves a little—or a lot—of sparkle in their wardrobe. To buy: Native Shoes Bling Glitter Slip-On $24.97; (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com Crocs Crocband Clog Nordstrom Rack Love 'em or hate 'em, Crocs are here to stay. For kids, it's a real no-brainer. They're easy to put on and off—with or without socks—and can be customized with what feels like an endless possibility of Jibbitz. And at this sale price, we'll definitely be stocking up on a few sizes for future seasons. To buy: Crocs Crocband Clog $29.97 (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com Native Shoes Sugarlite Sandals Nordstrom Rack The lightweight, water-friendly sandal is perfect for summer adventures and hot days. The adjustable velcro straps ensure they fit well on every type of foot. To buy: Native Shoes Charley Sugarlite Sandals $22.97-$24.97 (was $38-$42); nordstromrack.com Mini Melissa Kids Mini Jelly Shoes Nordstrom Rack There's nothing more adorable than kids in jelly sandals. This water-resistant version comes in various color options and is currently almost 50% off! To buy: Mini Melissa Kids Mini Jelly Shoes $27.97 (was $49.99); nordstromrack.com Melissa Papete Rider Sandal Nordstrom Rack Welcome to the word of scratch n' sniff sandals, no scratching required. This super cute cushiony waterproof sandal also has a "signature fruity scent" that kids will get a huge kick out of. This also comes in a black and glittery pink version. To buy: Melissa Papete Rider Sandal $35.97 (was $72); nordstromrack.com Skechers Ultra Flex 2.0 Sneakers Nordstrom Rack If you're one of the many parents that deal with the morning struggle that is getting small children to put their shoes on and no complain about it, look no further. These Skechers are lightweight, comfy, soft, and most importantly, super easy to put on. No breaking in required. To buy: Skechers Ultra Flex 2.0 Sneakers $35.97 (was $55); nordstromrack.com Native Shoes Jefferson Rise by Bloom Slip-Ons Nordstrom Rack The all-blue version of the popular Native Jefferson slip-ons add a nice variety to any kid's shoe collection. To buy: Native Shoes Jefferson Rise by Bloom Slip-Ons $24.97; (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com Classic Lined Crocs Nordstrom Rack Whether you want Crocs for the colder months, or your kid just wants a warmly lined shoe, these fuzzy lined Crocs are the perfect fit. To buy: Classic Lined Crocs $27.97 (was $39.99); nordstromrack.com Toms Belmont Slip-Ons Nordstrom Rack These classic Toms are on major sale right now and are great year-round. This one's available in toddler, little kid, and big kid sizes. To buy: Toms Belmont Slip-Ons $24.97 (was $34.97); nordstromrack.com Skechers Guzman Mary Janes Nordstrom Rack These Native lookalikes are also water-resistant and a breeze to wear, thanks to a velcro closure that makes slipping those little feet easier than ever. To buy: Skechers Guzman Breeze Mary Janes $19.97 (was $33); nordstromrack.com There are so many more styles as part of the flash sale, just remember, the prices are only good for a couple more days! Shop More Deals for Parents 12 Boredom-Busting Puzzles, Games, and STEM Kits for Kids, By Age This Popular Video Baby Monitor Is an Editor Favorite—and Nearly 50% Off Right Now The Best Early Presidents’ Day Sales on Baby Gear You Can Shop Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit