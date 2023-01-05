Any good deal-hunter knows that holiday season shopping is a marathon, not a sprint which means the sales are not quite done yet. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is not only back, it’s been extended through January 9! From strollers, car seats, kids’ clothes and toys to luxe athleisure wear you won’t mind rocking all the way to the mailbox, we’ve rounded up over 30 of the best deals for parents from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale going on right now.

Best Winter Fashion Deals for Parents

If you’re looking for a little luxury for less, the Nordstrom sale is the time to indulge. With deals on high-end items like Ray-Ban aviators, Ugg slippers, Freshly Picked diaper bags, and Longchamp totes, you can upgrade your look head-to-toe while still staying comfortable and cozy all winter long.

Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats

For those in the market for a new stroller or car seat, the Nordstrom sale features a highly rated selection from top-rated brands like Cybex, Bugaboo, Nuna, and more. You can’t put a price on safety when it comes to our kids, but you can rest assured you’re getting a deal here.

Best Deals on Home Goods

Whether you’re a foodie or not, most anyone can appreciate the sheer beauty in a Le Creuset well, anything. The pricey cookware brand, whose Dutch oven has become a kitchen essential, is on major sale at Nordstrom right now. From variations of their Dutch oven to griddles, mugs, kettles, and more, now is the time to land a steal. But if the brand is outside your budget or taste, rest assured there are lots of great alternatives featured as well.

Best Deals on Kids’ Clothing

If one (or more) of your kids has suddenly hit their mid-winter growth spurt, now is an ideal time to stock-up on basics for kids like winter jackets, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Plus, if you’re planning a vacation this winter or spring break, there’s lots of bathing suits and cover-up options included in the Nordstrom sale as well.

Best Deals on Toys and Games

Toys have been going fast in this Nordstrom sale but you can still get your hands on lots of great screen-free options to entertain the kids this winter. After all, it’s always a good idea to keep a new puzzle or activity ready for the next snow day.