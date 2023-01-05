News & Trends Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna and More—Our Favorite Deals for the Whole Family at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Clothes, home goods, toys, and baby gear from major brands like Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna, Ray-Ban and more are all on major sale only for a few more days! By Amy Stanford Amy Stanford Amy is a News & Deals writer for Parents and Health.com. Always on the hunt for the next "must-have" product, she's turned her (slight) shopping addiction into a career writing and editing product content for some of the world's most trusted online brands. our editorial guidelines Published on January 5, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Parents / Tyler Roeland Any good deal-hunter knows that holiday season shopping is a marathon, not a sprint which means the sales are not quite done yet. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is not only back, it’s been extended through January 9! From strollers, car seats, kids’ clothes and toys to luxe athleisure wear you won’t mind rocking all the way to the mailbox, we’ve rounded up over 30 of the best deals for parents from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale going on right now. Best Winter Fashion Deals for Parents Nordstrom If you’re looking for a little luxury for less, the Nordstrom sale is the time to indulge. With deals on high-end items like Ray-Ban aviators, Ugg slippers, Freshly Picked diaper bags, and Longchamp totes, you can upgrade your look head-to-toe while still staying comfortable and cozy all winter long. Zella Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings $34.50 (was $69); nordstrom.com Natori ‘Natalie’ Velvet Robe in Toasted Taupe $105 (was $150); nordstrom.com Ugg Cozy Slippers $70 (was $100); nordstrom.com L.L. Bean Scotch Plaid Fleece-Lined Cotton Flannel Robe starting at $49.97 (was $119); nordstrom.com Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote $97.50 (was $195.00); nordstrom.com Miller Leather 11mm Apple Watch Watchband $80.50 (was $115); nordstrom.com Freshly Picked Drawcord Faux Leather Diaper Backpack $89.50 (was $179); nordstrom.com TUMI Oxford 15-inch Compact Spinner Carry-On Bag $499 (was $625); nordstrom.com Ugg Fluff Yeah Fur Slingback Sandal $50-$74.99 (was $100); nordstrom.com Johnston & Murphy XC Flex Cody Wingtip Boot $139.90 (was $199); nordstrom.com Ray-Ban 58mm Polarized Aviator Sunglasses $163 (was $213); nordstrom.com Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats Nordstrom For those in the market for a new stroller or car seat, the Nordstrom sale features a highly rated selection from top-rated brands like Cybex, Bugaboo, Nuna, and more. You can’t put a price on safety when it comes to our kids, but you can rest assured you’re getting a deal here. Cybex AVI Jogging Stroller $405.96 (was $579.95); nordstrom.com Bugaboo Fox 3 Complete Stroller $1,011.75 (was $1,349); nordstrom.com Diono Flexa Luxe Stroller $299.99 (was $329.99); nordstrom.com Nuna Rava Flame Retardant Free Convertible Car Seat $400 (was $499.95); nordstrom.com Cybex Eternis S SensorSafe All-in-One Car Seat $279.95 (was $379.95); nordstrom.com Nuna Pipa Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base $320 (was $430); nordstrom.com Best Deals on Home Goods Nordstrom Whether you’re a foodie or not, most anyone can appreciate the sheer beauty in a Le Creuset well, anything. The pricey cookware brand, whose Dutch oven has become a kitchen essential, is on major sale at Nordstrom right now. From variations of their Dutch oven to griddles, mugs, kettles, and more, now is the time to land a steal. But if the brand is outside your budget or taste, rest assured there are lots of great alternatives featured as well. Le Creuset 5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven $199.95 (was $380); nordstrom.com Great Jones The Dutchess 6.75-Quart Enamel Cast Iron Dutch Oven $96 (was $160); nordstrom.com Le Creuset Set of Four 14-Ounce Stoneware Mugs $64 (was $80); nordstrom.com Hestan CopperBond 3-Piece Cookware Set $144.97 (was $580); nordstrom.com Le Creuset Demi Kettle & Mug Set $100 (was $132); nordstrom.com Campo Pure Destination Set of 3 Essential Oils $27.60 (was $69); nordstrom.com All-Clad Gourmet 5-Quart Slow Cooker $175 (was $350); nordstrom.com Click 7 Grow Smart Garden 3 Self Watering Indoor Garden $74.96 (was $99.95); nordstrom.com Best Deals on Kids’ Clothing Nordstrom If one (or more) of your kids has suddenly hit their mid-winter growth spurt, now is an ideal time to stock-up on basics for kids like winter jackets, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Plus, if you’re planning a vacation this winter or spring break, there’s lots of bathing suits and cover-up options included in the Nordstrom sale as well. Mini Boden Kids 2-in-1 Vest and Puffer Jacket $56.40 (was $94); nordstrom.com Glow in the Dark 2-Piece Pajamas $14.40 (was $32); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Kids’ Core 2-Pack Organic Cotton T-Shirts $10.97-$11.97 (was $29); nordstrom.com Zella Girl Hooded Tech Jacket $21.97 (was $59); nordstrom.com Open Edit Kids’ Oversize Organic Cotton Graphic Tee $8.97 (was $24); nordstrom.com BP. Be Proud Kids’ Pride Gender Inclusive Drawstring Shorts $12.97 (was $35); nordstrom.com Capelli New York Kids’ Assorted 10-Pack No-Show Socks $4.80 (was $12); nordstrom.com Best Deals on Toys and Games Nordstrom Toys have been going fast in this Nordstrom sale but you can still get your hands on lots of great screen-free options to entertain the kids this winter. After all, it’s always a good idea to keep a new puzzle or activity ready for the next snow day. Spin Master Play Together Developmental Toy $9.00 (was $18); nordstrom.com Soft Landing Darling Duos Chair & Plush Toy Set $45.59 (was $69.99); nordstrom.com Mud Pie Rainbow Quilted Play Mat $31.35 (was $57); nordstrom.com Chronicle Books Mudpuppy Little Feminist 500-Piece Family Puzzle $8.39 (was $13.99); nordstrom.com Sorry! Board Game $8.99 (was $14.99); nordstrom.com