Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna and More—Our Favorite Deals for the Whole Family at the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

Clothes, home goods, toys, and baby gear from major brands like Ugg, Le Creuset, Nuna, Ray-Ban and more are all on major sale only for a few more days!

By
Amy Stanford
amy-stanford
Amy Stanford
Amy is a News & Deals writer for Parents and Health.com. Always on the hunt for the next "must-have" product, she's turned her (slight) shopping addiction into a career writing and editing product content for some of the world's most trusted online brands.
our editorial guidelines
Published on January 5, 2023

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Tout
Photo:

Parents / Tyler Roeland

Any good deal-hunter knows that holiday season shopping is a marathon, not a sprint which means the sales are not quite done yet. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is not only back, it’s been extended through January 9! From strollers, car seats, kids’ clothes and toys to luxe athleisure wear you won’t mind rocking all the way to the mailbox, we’ve rounded up over 30 of the best deals for parents from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale going on right now.

Best Winter Fashion Deals for Parents

Live In Rib Pocket High Waist Leggings

Nordstrom

If you’re looking for a little luxury for less, the Nordstrom sale is the time to indulge. With deals on high-end items like Ray-Ban aviators, Ugg slippers, Freshly Picked diaper bags, and Longchamp totes, you can upgrade your look head-to-toe while still staying comfortable and cozy all winter long.

Best Deals on Strollers and Car Seats

PIPA Lite LX Infant Car Seat & Base

Nordstrom

For those in the market for a new stroller or car seat, the Nordstrom sale features a highly rated selection from top-rated brands like Cybex, Bugaboo, Nuna, and more. You can’t put a price on safety when it comes to our kids, but you can rest assured you’re getting a deal here.

Best Deals on Home Goods

5.25-Quart Deep Dutch Oven

Nordstrom

Whether you’re a foodie or not, most anyone can appreciate the sheer beauty in a Le Creuset well, anything. The pricey cookware brand, whose Dutch oven has become a kitchen essential, is on major sale at Nordstrom right now. From variations of their Dutch oven to griddles, mugs, kettles, and more, now is the time to land a steal. But if the brand is outside your budget or taste, rest assured there are lots of great alternatives featured as well.

Best Deals on Kids’ Clothing

Glow in the Dark Two-Piece Fitted Pajamas

Nordstrom

If one (or more) of your kids has suddenly hit their mid-winter growth spurt, now is an ideal time to stock-up on basics for kids like winter jackets, t-shirts, socks, and pajamas. Plus, if you’re planning a vacation this winter or spring break, there’s lots of bathing suits and cover-up options included in the Nordstrom sale as well.

Best Deals on Toys and Games

Darling Duos Chair & Plush Toy Set

Nordstrom

Toys have been going fast in this Nordstrom sale but you can still get your hands on lots of great screen-free options to entertain the kids this winter. After all, it’s always a good idea to keep a new puzzle or activity ready for the next snow day.

Shop More Great Finds for Parents

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Deals for Parents at Nordstrom Tout
The Best Deals on Baby Gear, Toys and More at Nordstrom's Awesome Cyber Week Sale
Britax One4Life ClickTight All-in-One Car Seat
This Is the Only Car Seat I Recommend to All My Parent Friends—And It's $80 Off Right Now
Early Prime Event Deals
Amazon's Historic Prime Early Access Ends Tonight—Shop the 60 Best Parents-Approved Deals Now
Amazon Prime Day baby items
These Are the 85 Best Prime Day Baby Deals and Savings for Parents—Shop Them Before the Sale Ends Tonight
Parents Black Friday Sale Tout
The 35 Best Cyber Monday Deals on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More
Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers on Sale at Amazon tout
These Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for Kids Are on Sale at Amazon & Will Still Arrive on Time
Seraphine Marina Maternity Coat
Save $230 on This Kate Middleton-Loved Maternity Coat Before It Sells Out
Best Cyber Week Toys
The 40 Best Cyber Week Deals on Toys for Kids of All Ages
Black Friday Trending TikTok Toys Sale Roundup Tout
20 Toys Trending on TikTok That Are Already on Black Friday Sale
toy deals roundup
So Many Toy Deals Are Finally Live on Amazon Today – We Rounded Up the 20 Best for All Ages
Amazon Prime Day Deals on Car Seats Tout
We Dug Through Amazon's Prime Day Sales to Find the 10 Best Car Seat Deals
An image of strollers on a colorful background.
These Are the Best Baby Strollers of 2021
An images of a mom holding her baby.
11 Newborn Items You Don't Actually Need
Young happy family and male salesperson using digital tablet in a car showroom.
The 2023 Family Car Buying Guide
Matching Family Christmas PJs
18 Matching Family Holiday Pajamas That Are Cozy, Cute, and on Sale for Up to 60% Off for Black Friday
Parents Best Toys 2022 Seal with two kids playing.
Best Toys Awards 2022