The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still going strong, but we’re heading into the final stretch. The massive two-week event winds down Sunday, August 6th, meaning parents still have time to snag must-haves at unbelievable prices—including some luxe baby gear.

Nuna is one of those brands that’s a perennial editor favorite, but it can be pricey. The company is known for well-made items that are incredibly durable, intuitive and aesthetically pleasing. Luckily, the popular Nuna Pipa Urbn + Trvl Travel System—which includes both the stroller and an infant car seat—is a whopping $225 off right now at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.

Pipa Urbn + Trvl Travel System

Nordstrom

To buy: Nuna Pipa Urbn + Trvl Travel System, $675 (was $900)



The Nuna Pipa Urbn + Trvl Travel System includes both the Nuna Pipa Urbn Infant Car Seat and the Nuna Trvl Travel Stroller. Unlike many other infant car seats, the Nuna Pipa Urbn is actually one of the few baseless models on the market thanks to the brand’s signature rigid PipaFix latch that one parent raved “couldn’t be easier to attach.” Parents basically use fold down beams that click directly into the car’s latch hooks.

The car seat even has red and green indicators that confirm whether the car seat is properly installed or not. And if you’ve ever fought with a car seat to unlatch it, the one-hand release is clutch—no pun intended. Best of all, it weighs in at just 7.6 pounds, making the Pipa Urbn one of the lighter car seats available, saving parents a lot of back and arm pain.

The second part of this travel system includes the Trvl, one of Nuna’s most popular strollers. Parents editors actually tested the stroller and ranked it as our top pick for Best Luxury Travel Stroller.

One parent reviewer raved that the stroller was “like the Lexus version of a baby stroller” due to its compactness, maneuverability, and ease of use. Key highlights for the stroller include a one-handed folding mechanism, all-wheel suspension, and a one-touch brake.

Another nice aspect is that the stroller folds down incredibly compactly, so even if you live in a tiny apartment in New York, or have a small compact car, this stroller will fit anywhere for easy transport or storage. And at only 13.6 pounds, the Trvl is also super easy to carry—even when folded.

The Nuna Urbn Infant Car Seat can be used for babies from 4 to 22 pounds or up to 29 inches tall, and the Trvl Stroller can be used from birth up to 50 pounds, which means it’ll stay with you for years to come.

Parents are clearly huge fans of this travel system, with one reviewer who deemed it “the BEST stroller car seat combo,” while another raved that the stroller was “so light, so easy to fold, store and drive.”

While the Nuna Pipa Urbn + Trvl Travel System is on major sale right now, it still might be a serious splurge for many parents. So, here are a few other noteworthy strollers and car seat deals we found at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Just hurry, the sale ends soon.

Maxi-Cosi Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat

Nordstrom

To buy: Maxi-Cosi Pria Max All-in-One Convertible Car Seat, $240 (was $320)

Cybex Libelle 2 Compact Stroller

Nordstrom

To buy: Cybex Libelle 2 Compact Stroller, $230 (was $330)

Baby Jogger X3 Single Jogging Stroller

Nordstrom

To buy: Baby Jogger X3 Single Jogging Stroller, $400 (was $550)

Baby Jogger City Turn Rotating Convertible Car Seat

Nordstrom

To buy: Baby Jogger City Turn Rotating Convertible Car Seat, $400 (was $550)