I'm a Shopping Editor, and These Are the Back-to-School Clothes & Shoes Deals I'm Shopping at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Depending on where you live, summer break is either down to just a few short weeks or a little over a month before the kids head back to school. While this may be a welcome relief to some parents, it also means it’s time to start stocking up for some back-to-school basics. Thankfully, the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is still running through August 6th, which means parents and caregivers still have some time to score big with major sitewide discounts.

The start of a new school year often means its time to replace some old clothes and shoes to start the season off fresh. What parents don't have time for is scouring sales pages for hours to find the best deals. Luckily, we've done the hard work for you and pulled our top finds from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale from popular brands like Nike, Adidas, Zella, Uggs, and more that will make your kids look amazing—and your wallet feel happy.

Best Deals on Kids Shoes

Nordstrom

Sometimes it feels like kids grow overnight and instantly a go-to shoe no longer fits, so it’s always a great idea to stock up on future shoes while they’re discounted. For school, the kids will need a few everyday styles that pair well with anything like the Adidas Kids’ Swift Run 1.0 Sneaker, and when the inevitable rainy season eventually comes, Hunter Kids’ Classic Rain Boots are perfect to keep little toes dry. And savvy shoppers know summer is the best time to stock up on cold weather shoes like Ugg’s Classic Shearling Lined Boot.

Best Deals on Clothes for Kids

Nordstrom

Back-to-school fashion is all about cool threads that let your child’s personality shine—assuming they don’t wear uniforms. It’s important to have some staple pieces that they can build outfits around. For example, the Nordstrom’s Varsity Sweater is a great anchor piece for fall, but on casual days, this Mickey Mouse Print Sweatshirt Set is an easy pick to pull out of the closet so everyone can get out the door in no time. Plus, separates like these Habitual Kids’ Cargo Pants or this Freshman Kids’ Quilted Faux Leather Vest offer plenty of versatility for any wardrobe. And don’t forget to stock up on essentials like socks.