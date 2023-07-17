The Best Deals for Parents at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale on Brands Like Le Creuset, UppaBaby, Barefoot Dreams, and More

Summer can be a shopping bonanza. Stores are eager to clear their shelves in anticipation of incoming fall and winter merchandise. And this translates to majorly discounted goodies and huge savings for savvy shoppers. Coming on the heels of that other retail giant’s massive sale, the highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is officially here. The luxe purveyor of all things fashionable is slashing prices on popular items across nearly every category they offer. The sale started today and runs through August 6th—meaning you have a little time to get yourself together and scope out hot finds.

For deal hunting parents, this two-and-a-half week sale is the perfect time to stock up without making your credit cards cry. From baby gear and clothes for you and the tots, to even doing a little gift shopping early before the stress of the holiday season sets in, take advantage of a sale that’s too good to miss. And if you’re overwhelmed by the hundreds of deals flooding the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, don’t worry—we’ve done the heavy lifting for you with this shortlist of must-haves for the whole family.

Best Deals on Baby Gear

Whether you’re planning for a new addition or simply want to upgrade some legacy baby gear that’s seen better days, Nordstrom’s anniversary sale is the perfect time to score massive savings on some of the trendiest baby gear brands. Get a highchair that grows with your baby like the always popular Stokke Tripp Trapp High Chair that’s currently $100 off, or, if you’re looking for a durable stroller, the UppaBaby Vista has been a perennial parent favorite and is currently on rare sale for a whopping $250 off.

Best Deals on Toys

Don’t forget to pick up a little something for the kiddos that you know they’ll love. With the Barbie movie release just days away, this Totally Hair Barbie is a fun revamp of the vintage 90s variety. Meanwhile, you can upgrade their play area with the Little Chef Boston kitchen playset. Plus, it can double as storage for all those wayward food toys that always seem to litter the floor when playtime is over.

Best Deals on Home Goods

A quick refresh of your home goods can make your space feel like new—without the headache and expense of a renovation project. When you’re ready to upgrade your cookware, this Le Creuset 4.5-quart dutch oven is perfect and is 36% off. Or, you can cultivate your green thumb and teach the kids about where food really comes from with this tabletop indoor self-watering garden.

Best Deals on Clothes & Accessories for Parents

If you feel like you’ve been recycling too many of the same clothes from week to week, we’ve been there and feel your pain. Treat yourself with these viral Spanx faux leather leggings or upgrade your bag game with this expandable Longchamp Le Pliage bag that can work as a travel bag, diaper bag. and everything in between. These go-with-anything Dolce Vita Zina Sneakers are about to be on regular rotation for school pick-ups, or if slip-ons are more your thing, the rarely on sale Birkenstock Arizona Sandals in chic buttery cream will also pack a statement while keeping your feet comfy all day long.

Best Deals on Clothes for Kids & Baby

Nordstrom

You're not the only one who deserves to be well dressed. Pick up some new clothes for the kids, just in time for back to school season. Summer is also still in full swing, so this rashguard swimsuit from Rufflebutts is perfect for the tiniest tots at the beach. Or, you can stock up on the much loved Hunter Classic Rain Boots ahead of the rainy months to come.

Best Deals on Self-Care

Finally, parenting is a full-time job. As the memes remind us, don’t forget to treat yourself with a few goodies that help you unwind and mentally prepare for another day of doing it all over again. The Dermaflash Ultrasonic Pore Extractor is great for giving yourself an at-home spa day and the wildly popular Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw Blanket is perfect for snuggling up in at the end of a long day.