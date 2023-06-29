Staring at my calendar, I saw it like a golden ray of sunshine on a Sunday in June: a free day. There were no scheduled kid activities. There were no parent plans. There was nowhere we needed to be at any particular time. No family was scheduled to come over; no reason to fill up the gas tank.

I couldn't wait to sleep in. I couldn't wait to maybe get a few chores done and then have family time, something we could all do together. There was so much running around in the spring for both of my girls between dance, soccer, lacrosse, and Girl Scouts. A full day for us to do something as a family was just what we needed, and it didn't matter what we did.

And then just like that...it was gone.

My 10-year-old daughter was asked to help out a soccer team of 12-and-13-year-olds. They needed some extra players and they asked her! So cool, right?! Except the game was an hour and a half away. Three hours of driving for a game that lasts a little over an hour. But the memories last forever, don't they?

I tried to talk her out of it. I tried to explain that we were driving very far for her to potentially ride the bench the whole game. But she was set on playing—so away we went. My older daughter stayed home to do homework so definitely no family time and our free day was no more. (BTW—my daughter ended up getting a lot of playing time and she had fun so it was worth it in the end).

Youth sports seem to be one of the biggest reasons for lost weekend time. In 2020, more than 54% of children participated in youth sports. Another study showed almost 24% of athletes play sports five to seven days a week. So yea, that includes weekends. Youth sports can often involve travel and overnight stays. These sports and activities are now year-round with very few if any, long breaks not only to let the kids' bodies rest but to let our schedules rest as well.

If it's not sports taking up valuable weekend time, it's competitive dance (which I'd argue is a sport but that's a different article), art lessons, music lessons, tutoring, karate, scouting, drama, chess—the list goes on and on.

We all know that we, as parents, very willingly give up our "free" time once we have children. Free time then looks different for every family. But here's what I'll say. These are all things our children love to do. If they didn't love it, why would we be spending our time and our money? When our kids make commitments to teams, the whole family makes that commitment. It's a decision we as parents are all choosing to make.

So why not make our kids' activities family time? Have siblings come to support each other and cheer each other on. Yes, they may complain about going or say they're bored once they arrive. But it's important to be there as a family. If you're traveling somewhere new, find a cool homemade ice cream spot to try after the game. Look for a new restaurant to eat at after a dance competition. Maybe there's a mini golf course or a local park you can visit.

There will always be a level of frustration for parents when it seems like there is ALWAYS SOMETHING. If it's not a sports game or a dance competition, it's a birthday party, a family dinner, or a holiday obligation. You may not always be able to sleep in (and have to wake up cranky kids). You may not always get to go for that hike you wanted to do or head to that lake you've been wanting to take the kayak out on. It may be tough to even have a family game night or movie night. But when you're that busy, it makes those "free" moments all that more special.