This Digital Frame is the Best Gift for Grandparents, and It's Over $50 Off for Cyber Monday

Still trying to figure out what to get "the grandparents" this holiday season? Look no further! The Nixplay Digital Frame ticks all the boxes: it keeps them connected to their family, blends in with any decor, and, most importantly, requires very little tech know-how. I got one of these gorgeous frames for both sides of the family, and they've been the gift that keeps on giving. Luckily, the frame is on sale for Cyber Monday for a whopping 30% off!

TBH, I've always been hesitant to purchase tech products for my elderly dad, but this frame has proved me wrong. We connected his frame to his WiFi, and I linked it to the Nixplay app on my phone (that's right—no need for the grandparent to download an app!), and now every week, a fresh batch of grandkid photos and videos show up on his frame—and it couldn't be easier. I select the photos and videos from my camera roll in my Nixplay app and choose which frame to send them to (that's right, you can send the grandkid stuff to multiple frames simultaneously). It's also a touch-screen and comes with a small remote, which makes it easy for users to turn the volume up and down or favorite a particular favorite image. Plus, it's compatible with iPhone and Android devices.



Amazon

And it's not just for grandparents, either. We loved the frames we got for them so much that we eventually got one for ourselves. If you've ever wondered what to do with all those videos and photos on your phone you never do anything with, the Nixplay Frame is the solution. Now our kids enjoy reliving family vacations and baby "memories" with the rotating images and videos on the frame.

I particularly appreciate how well it blends into any home decor, so it doesn't just look like another screen hanging out somewhere. Now that they're on massive sale for Cyber Week, I've just got to figure out who else in my life could still use one of these clever frames.

To buy: Nixplay Smart Digital Frame, Matte Classic Black $111.99 (was $159.99); amazon.com

Shop More Cyber Monday Deals:

Kids Love This Magna-Tiles Set—and It's 33% Off Today

The 35 Best Cyber Monday Deals for Parents on BOB Strollers, Nintendo, Nespresso and More

The Toniebox is Hands-Down the Best Toy I've Bought in Years—and It's $30 Off Today