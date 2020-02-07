'Your Kid is Naked in the Window' Wins Best Parenting Text Of The Year

Image zoom Getty Images

Ah, toddlers. Their adventurous little spirits can bring a smile to the face of even the most dour. Their curiosity about the world around them and their sense of wonder can inspire even the coldest heart. And their antics can certainly brighten the day of your neighbors—especially when the toddler is standing naked in an upstairs window waving across the street.

In a viral Facebook post, Iowa mom Jeni Boysen, shared the story of an eye-opening text she received from her neighbor alongside an even more eye-opening photo. Boysen thought she might steal away for a quick shower while her toddler was safely distracted—and fully-diapered—on the couch watching Peppa Pig. Little did she know, while she'd been showering, the little boy had gotten up to some definite shenanigans.

A text from her neighbor came in while she was in the shower, read, "Your kid is naked in your window," complete with photographic evidence and a tastefully applied emoji to cover up what the diaper had been covering.

The neighbor, probably between giggles, assured Boysen that she'd deleted the photo from her phone and the unexpected window decor had brightened her day.

"Both my boys hate clothes," Boysen explains. "The second we get home they are usually ripped off."

To other parents of toddler nudists, she says, "Just laugh it off!" She says the post going viral has been exhausting, but she's so happy it resonated with so many people. "I feel like this is such a perfect example of the chaos of parenting and motherhood, and so many moms have found it very relatable. So many of our lives are portrayed on social media by perfect pictures of happy, smiling children, that we hardly ever see the real moments that make us think 'I am so glad I’m not the only one!'"

Thankfully, this incident ended in laughs. But it's also a good reminder that parents should be vigilant about keeping windows secure, and if your toddler is extra adventurous, maybe consider adding window guards for a little extra security.