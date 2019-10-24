Mom Reflects on Her Choice to Have a Baby at 20 Years Old & All the Amazing Things She's Accomplished Since

Everyone's path to becoming a parent is uniquely their own, and one mom from Ohio recently shared her heartwarming story in an Instagram post that's going viral. Abbey Williams, a mom, therapist, and host of the podcast Mimosas With Moms, shared a photo of herself with her son, Oliver, recalling the many emotional highs and lows she endured a decade ago.

Image zoom MimosasWithMoms/Instagram

"Ten years ago, I sat in a doctors office because I was so incredibly sick," Williams wrote. "Ten years ago, I was being told by a doctor that I was not sick, I was pregnant. Ten years ago, I was so incredibly scared, because I was 20 years old and what in the world was I going to do? Ten years ago, I was visiting offices collecting information about pro-life and abortions, because I did have a choice."

Williams shared that her boss told her that if she didn't have an abortion, she would "never do anything" with her life. Her parent told her that if she didn't have an abortion, "people (and they) would judge me." She recalled that her peers "did not know how to react" to her news.

But ten years ago, Williams chose to have her baby and "stand up to the fight of my life even though I had no idea how hard it would actually be."

She went on to remember the many milestones and challenges she and her son have faced over the last 10 years. "Together with that little boy I have obtained my bachelors degree. Together with that little boy I have encountered heartbreak. Together with that little boy I have faced seriously rough financial times. Together with that little boy I have fallen down (a lot). Together with that little boy I grew. Together with that little boy I graduated number one in my class with my masters degree. Together with that little boy I got married to the most beautiful man I have ever known. Together with that little boy I built a family with siblings and love."

Williams wrote that it is "crazy to realize I have been on this motherhood journey for ten years. I am proud of where I stand today, what I have accomplished, and who I am. I am proud of the mother I am and continue to grow into."

She then addressed her son, "Today, I look at you and I am so proud. We have grown up together. It has not been easy. We have had some incredibly amazing adventures and some once in a lifetime experiences in such a short amount of time. You are a beautiful, smart, and kind boy and I am so glad I choose to be your mother."

The heartfelt post has inspired many parents to chime in with warm, congratulatory words. "Happy 10 sweet mama whose hard choices led her to incredible bliss. I love your story," one commenter wrote. Another shared, "What a powerful picture of how motherhood began for you!"

Williams says she hopes that by sharing her journey and her story, she'll "support, connect, and empower moms in all stages and seasons." "I really do believe in myself, and I believe in the power each of us possess," she shares.

She wants young moms in particular to know that they're not alone, noting, "You are capable of all the greatness and beauty life has to bring. Work hard, get up when you fall down, and wow, what an amazing example you can be."