What Parents Need To Know About 'Hogging'

Awareness is growing around this terrifying trend, which has been prevalent among fraternities for decades.

A horrifying practice that's played out on college campuses across the nation is finally spurring conversation after flying under the radar for far too long. According to Urban Dictionary, "hogging" is defined as a competition in which groups of men strive to have sex with the "fattest" woman at a bar or party.

Now, awareness around the vile ritual is on the rise, thanks to a viral TikTok. Here's what parents need to know.

What is hogging?

In 2003, an entry defining the term was published on Urban Dictionary. It explains that hogging is "a competition, usually between a group of men that involves going to a bar/frat/house party. Participants go with the direct intention of hooking up with the fattest girl at the party. The guy who bags the fattest girl wins."

In a now-viral TikTok, user @MegsforFun further defines the phenomenon, sharing that research has even been conducted on it.

In the clip, Megan elaborates, "Hogging is a practice in which men will typically prey on fat women, and make bets with their friends about finding the fattest and most unattractive woman and having sex with her."

Either during or after the "winner" is having sex with the woman, "an entire group of men [will] come barging in the room, and they'll start oinking and harassing the woman until she leaves that space."

While many commenters were aghast and unaware of the phenomenon, others said it has happened to them. "This confirms to me that I was definitely a part of a hazing ritual at Mizzou against my will," Adrieanna, who goes by @urgirladrie on TikTok, said. "I matched with a guy who was pledging this frat and he invites me over...We get to the room and its just a bed on a floor and a laptop pointing... I knew I was being watched."

This is what we know about recent incidents of hogging

According to Slate, a hogging incident occurred at Cornell University in New York state in 2018. The Zeta Beta Tau fraternity was known for having what they called a "pig roast," where members of the house "competed to sleep with women they consider overweight."

A year prior, in the UK, there was an incident related to hogging where one woman was a victim of a sick game called "pull a pig." This disgusting twist on hogging involves picking up a woman deemed overweight and unattractive and standing her up.

Why does hogging happen and how do we stop it?

In an interview with BuzzFeed, the TikTokker, who also happens to be a plus-sized fashion and body positivity activist, explained that hogging is "a practice of achieving masculinity. One of the ways men can do that, in their eyes, is by sleeping with the greatest number of people possible. They see fat women as easy targets."

By shedding light on the toxic, revolting phenomenon, Megan hopes to raise awareness so that more people will respond negatively to it happening. "And so, hopefully it happens less frequently," added the activist. "But more importantly, if and when it happens, I hope that people see, and become aware, and we can check each other."

She added, "When it comes to any form of violence surrounding sex and sexuality, one of the most important parts is men holding each other accountable. In order to get them to do that, they need to hear what it even is in the first place, and know that it's a thing that exists and happens."