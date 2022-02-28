Falling in the imaginative water sign Pisces, this is an especially magical moment. Here's what you can expect—and how to take advantage of the lunar event's dreamy energy.

Whether you casually read your horoscope from time to time or are a full-fledged astrology nerd, you've no doubt noticed how much the energy shifts around certain planetary and lunar events. For instance, when Mercury, the planet of communication, is retrograde—for three week stints, up to four times a year!—misunderstandings, tech glitches, and travel snafus seem to abound. And at least once a month, a full moon can cause emotions to run high. But two weeks ahead of every full moon, we get another regularly-scheduled lunar event: a new moon, during which la luna is invisible from our vantage point on Earth.

On March 2, 2022 at 12:36 p.m. ET/9:36 a.m. PT, the new moon falls in mutable water sign Pisces, the twelfth and final sign of the zodiac represented by the Fish. Here's what that means and how you can expect it to affect you and your little one.

What New Moons Mean

When the moon is at its most full, the sky is illuminated as a result of the sun's rays beaming off of the face of the moon. Astrologically, full moons indicate a culmination point, and full moons occur in the sign that's opposite whatever sign the sun is currently moving through. For example, on February 16, 2022, the full moon was in Leo, as the sun was in Aquarius (aka we were in Aquarius season).

On the flipside, new moons before mark the beginning of a whole new lunar cycle. They occur when the moon and the sun are in the same exact spot in the sky—and same exact zodiac sign—and therefore, la luna isn't lit up by the sun at all, making for a pitch-black sky. We tend to associate darkness with the unknown, which can be intimidating, for sure, but in the case of a new moon, it's an opportunity to decide what you want to take the place of the void in the coming weeks and months.

New moons are powerful intention-setting points that are ripe for getting clear on any kind of vision you want to manifest. They're moments in which we can lean into that darkness by getting quiet, reflecting, journaling, lighting a candle, or doing any kind of ritual that will help you zero in on and commit to a goal, whether that's speaking up about your needs with your partner, setting better boundaries, or exploring a new approach to raising your little one. (And if you don't happen to get to it on the actual day of the new moon, no worries; the effect of both new and full moons lasts for about four days plus and minus the actual day of the event.)

Themes of the March 2022 New Moon in Pisces

Because this upcoming new moon falls in mutable water sign Pisces, it's particularly wired to fuel your imagination. Even if you don't necessarily spend much time swimming in metaphysical or mystical ideas, Pisces season—and its new moon—has a way of urging us all to consider what we can't see on the surface, especially in terms of our emotions and creativity. That's because the water sign is ruled by Neptune, the planet of dreams, spirituality, and the unconscious. Neptune also tends to cloud rational thought and make it tough to know what's real and what's not. So if you feel like you're finding it tougher to get grounded in the days around this new moon, know that it's not just you.

Plus, this new moon is conjunct (meaning in the same spot in the sky) to Jupiter, the planet of expansion and fortune, which has a magnifying effect on everything it comes in contact with. So those intensely imaginative ideas and deeply-rooted emotions that come up now could feel even bigger, thanks to Jupiter's presence.

The moon will also form a friendly sextile to game-changer Uranus, the planet of stunning change, meaning whatever comes up for you—and your family—could inspire you to go in a whole new direction. It could also lead to inventive breakthroughs and empowering epiphanies.

How the Pisces New Moon Will Affect Parents

One thing to know about not just Pisces but all of the water signs? They're incredibly intuitive, empathic, and even a bit psychic. And of course those are attributes that any parent benefits from tapping into, no matter what your sun sign and other astrological placements are. So in this super-charged Piscean moment, you might be more open to picking up on that watery energy.

You might be feeling more emotionally sensitive yourself but also more receptive to your child's feelings (more on those in a moment). Feeling like you're at the beginning of a new chapter that you can write together, you may want to create a magical moment for your little one, whether that involves peeking at the night sky to see if you can spot where the moon would be (there's an app for that) or creating your own goal-setting ritual.

How Kids Could Feel the Pisces New Moon

Even if your child wasn't born with their sun or other planetary placements in Pisces, this new moon could inspire them to see the world through the lens of the water sign. They might feel more imaginative, voicing their desire to express their feelings through a creative project or getting caught up in daydreams. Or they could be more emotional altogether, crying, clinging, and fussing more readily than usual.

Empathic Pisces is also deeply invested in doing what they can to heal others. So older kids could be more interested in helping a friend who's on the mend post-illness or injury or how you can get involved in a humanitarian cause like supporting Ukrainian families or volunteering at the local animal shelter.

And although, regardless of astrological events, your child is undoubtedly a little sponge soaking up every feeling and bit of energy around them, this moon's Piscean energy will take that tendency to another level. They might be particularly tuned into not only their own emotions but those of friends and family.

How to Make the Most of the Pisces New Moon With Kids

Ruled by dreamy water sign Pisces, this new moon was made for letting your imagination run wild with your child. A few ways to make the most of the moment:

Watch a whimsical film that explores big emotions. Like Inside Out or Encanto—that is, if you're not entirely burned out on it.



Like Inside Out or Encanto—that is, if you're not entirely burned out on it. Read a book that offers up a hefty dose of magic and escapism. Like A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle or Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs by Judi and Ron Barrett.



Like A Wrinkle in Time by Madeleine L'Engle or Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs by Judi and Ron Barrett. Meditate to work through intense feelings. Pisces' ruler, Neptune, encourages us to cultivate a spiritual practice, and kids are never too little to hone their ability to manage difficult emotions.



Pisces' ruler, Neptune, encourages us to cultivate a spiritual practice, and kids are never too little to hone their ability to manage difficult emotions. Spend time near your favorite body of water or pool. Enjoying Pisces' element can bolster tranquility — and it may also be an opportunity for kids to practice their swimming skills.

