We Can't Get Enough of This Viral Mom and Daughter Meteorologist Team

This mama meteorologist predicted freezing weather, but her cute infant is making the Internet all warm and fuzzy.

A meteorologist delivered a frosty forecast. But she brought in a special guest who melted viewers' hearts, and now the video of her report has gone viral.

Rebecca Schuld, a meteorologist for CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT, had 13-week-old daughter Fiona ("Fifi" for short) make a super cute cameo during her segment last week.

The map behind Schuld displayed temperatures that would make even a snowman shiver—in some places, the mercury dipped under 0 degrees—but little Fifi was ready to stay cozy.

"She's prepared," Schuld said. "She's got one of her good thick blankies here for that cold weather that's coming up tonight."

Though some people may get nervous under the bright lights inside a television studio, Fiona was cool as a cucumber (but hopefully warmer than Ashland, which her mama said was experiencing -3 degree weather).

"She's fairly indifferent about this forecast," Schuld said.

Viewers, on the other hand, were likely getting ready to bundle up. Schuld started rattling off the temperatures while cradling Fiona, who didn't make a peep as her mom did her job.

After rattling off some frigid current temperatures, Schuld took a quick break from the weather to apologize for Fifi's bedhead.

"She just woke up from her nap," Schuld said.

She looks great, Mama. Then, Schuld went back to work giving more local temperatures, telling everyone it's been "one of the coldest days so far this season, and likely the coldest night so far this winter. In fact, it's our first area-wide wind chill advisory."

Predictably, the segment was a hit. WDJT posted the video to Twitter, and it's gotten nearly 12K views. Schuld recently tweeted, "We're shining a [light] on what real life actually looks like, trying to do it all & how Covid has changed the way we conduct work. And we're crushing it every day."

Being a working mom has never been easy, and it's been especially challenging during the pandemic. Parents of young children under 5 years old, who are too young to be vaccinated, are particularly burned out. And many women have taken on the bulk of childcare responsibilities and seen their careers take a hit.

These are real, systemic issues. We should talk about how to can make life better for working moms and families not only now but when COVID-19 eventually—hopefully—fades permanently into the background. Federal paid family leave is long overdue.