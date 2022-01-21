Watch This Ex-husband Make Co-parenting Look Easy

Maybe it's because divorce lawyers, who charge by the hour, make more when splits are more contentious and custody battles drag on and on. Or maybe it's because pop culture often paints breakups as fully negative and drama-filled. But plenty of former couples are amicably co-parenting these days—not only without the drama but by maintaining a lovely, platonic, harmonious dynamic. Take a dad on TikTok named JimmytheGreek7 and his ex who have a teen son.