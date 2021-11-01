Viral UN Climate Crisis PSA Stars a Pleading T-Rex, Urging Action 'Before It's Too Late'

The UN's most recent message comes from a friend that went extinct more than 60 million years ago—and he's urging individuals to not let the same thing happen to them.

In a new video, the United Nations is urging individuals to eliminate excuses when it comes to the climate crisis. In the clip, also posted on Instagram, a Tyrannosaurus rex urges the United Nations General Assembly to "avoid extinction" when it comes to the human race.

Voiced by actor Jack Black, the T-Rex asks "what's your excuse?" when it comes to helping protect and save individuals from a potential climate crisis. "At least we had an asteroid," he prefaces.

As societies are becoming more comfortable with the idea of returning to normal during the pandemic and economies are being rebuilt, "this is humanity's big chance," according to the T-Rex. Closing remarks of the two-and-a-half minute video include: "Don't choose extinction. Save your species before it's too late."

Viewers can also visit Don'tChooseExtinction.com, where they can learn about the excuses stopping them from making a change—there are 19 of them, including "It's too late for us to change" and "I'm just one person, I can't make a difference." However, the website is debunking those excuses with facts and resources fit for each "but" that has you questioning your contribution to climate change. The website also explains concerns regarding fossil fuels, as well as how everyone can take action for long-lasting change.

This comes right in time for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered a speech during the opening ceremony. "The longer we fail to act, the worse it gets and the higher the price when we are eventually forced by catastrophe to act," he said. "Because humanity has long since run down the clock on climate change; it's one minute to midnight on that Doomsday Clock and we need to act now. If we don't get serious about climate change today, it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow."