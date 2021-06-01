Viral TikTok Video Shows What 'Creepy' MRI Baby Photos Look Like

One future doc on TikTok shared MRI videos of babies-in-utero, and commenters aren't sure if they resemble Mr. Bean or Rosemary's baby.

Ultrasounds can be one of the most fun parts of a person's pregnancy. You get to "meet" your little one while they're still on the inside. Regular ultrasounds aren't all that detailed, though. You can count the fingers and toes and maybe note that your baby has your partner's high cheekbones. During the anatomy scan, the tech will point out some organs that sort of look like organs but mostly resemble white blobs.

One TikToker, who is an M.D. candidate, decided to give the world a different look by showing MRI images of babies. Unlike traditional ultrasounds, which provide 2D images, MRI photos come in 3D. And these detailed photos of babies are a tad…haunting (but still sort of cute, no?).

"One of you asked if we showed these MRIs of babies during pregnancy to expecting mothers. I don't think any expecting mother would want to see this," said the M.D. candidate, who posts as madmedicine on the platform. As he spoke, he pointed to a highly detailed photo of a baby in utero with their eyes wide open and brain visible. The baby looked less than amused about their close-up.

"First of all, I don't know how I would explain this to an expecting mother…Second of all, I doubt any expecting mother wants to know that her child looks like this," he continued as he pointed to a zoomed-in image of the baby's face.

Think again, future doc. The viral video, which has been viewed 1.5 million times in the last week, got more than 6,000 comments. Many are from people who would totally want to see the photo.

"No, I would actually want one. This will be our family Christmas card," one person wrote.

"Omg! I wish I had that one from my pregnancy. I'd be displaying that at every one of my child's bdays!" another said.

But not everyone was on board. "Nah, nah. I would be scared to sleep knowing it's inside of me," the person wrote.

And one TikToker compared the photos to a lovable 1990s sitcom character. "The second MRI looks like Mr. Bean," the person wrote. But another saw a different famous character. "Rosemary's baby," the person wrote.