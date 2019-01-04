Viral Texts Expose Mother’s Attempt to Pay Babysitter with Ice Cream After Promising Money

Yet another scandal brought to life by Reddit that we can’t help but share. User u/VortexThing is going viral for exposing a series of texts his sister received after babysitting for two kids where the mom not only refuses to pay her, but she claims free ice cream was proper compensation. While the babysitter held her ground and remained firm yet respectful, the mother grows vicious in her attack as her plans to scam the babysitter continually fall short. We are completely outraged and so is the Reddit community.

First of all, every current and former babysitter and parent alike knows (we’d hope) the job isn’t charity, it’s hard work and deserves fair compensation. Second off, it’s very clear this mother was out to scam from the beginning. The joke is on her though, just because you delete a text on your phone doesn’t mean it disappears from the other person’s. You know what they say about karma.

Just as you’d imagine, everyone came to the defense of the babysitter and people are even calling on Judge Judy herself for justice to be served: