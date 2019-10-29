Twitter Deems New ABC Song 'Life Ruining' After the LMNOP Is Totally Changed

The "ABC Song" or alphabet song, as we know it, dates all the way back to 1835 when it was copyrighted by the Boston-based music publisher Charles Bradlee. Over the past 184 years, that tune has become a staple of childhood. So too has the way we sing the letters "L, M, N, O, P," in the way that they blur together to sound like "elemeno pea." Now, an updated version of the tune, which enunciates those letters, is going viral, and people are not having it.

Posted by Dream English Kids, the clip began receiving attention after writer and comedian Noah Garfinkel shared it on Twitter and called it "life ruining." It has now reached over 6 million views.

Since then, the internet has blown up with hilarious, relatable responses to the tune. Here are 10 of the best burns.

1. Hopefully they're kidding

2. Let's stick with Patti LaBelle

3. Way to destroy everything

4. Don't mess with Gen Z

5. We need more therapy now

6. What's next—taking the "twinkle" from the "star"?

7. First, they came for Pluto...

8. Existential crisis

9. Bring in the authorities

10. Not having it

According to the company's site, the admirable goal of Dream English is to "make educational music that is not only filled with important phrases and grammar, but is also enjoyable to listen to." But judging from these responses, it seems that a tune that messes with "elemeno pea"—and therefore, everyone's childhoods—is anything but enjoyable.