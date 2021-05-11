UNO Launches a New Rainbow Card Deck to Celebrate the LGBTQ+ Community

Mattel has partnered with the nonprofit It Gets Better to bring families a special 'Play With Pride' version of the classic matching card game.

As the world gears up to celebrate Pride in June, parents are getting more options for marking the occasion as a family. The latest: Mattel is debuting a new UNO deck called UNO Play with Pride, created in partnership with It Gets Better Project (IGB), which "envisions a world where all LGBTQ+ youth are free to live equally and know their worthiness and power as individuals."

The Pride edition of the matching card game features all the classic cards you'd expect to find in the traditional UNO deck, but it sports a unique rainbow design to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement, Mattel noted, "UNO Play with Pride champions diversity in the toy aisle while supporting the It Gets Better Project's mission to uplift, empower, and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the world."

As part of the collaboration, Mattel has also donated $50,000 to the It Gets Better Project to support LBTQ+ youth. And the company is going to be a partner of the It Gets Better Project digital pride festival in late June. The digital fest will allow the general public to participate in virtual talks with LGBTQ+ community trailblazers over a game of UNO Play with Pride.

Eboni Munn, It Gets Better's director of brand marketing, content, and creative, told Pride.com of the partnership: "UNO is a celebrated game with the ability to transcend age, culture, and language while bringing people together—something we aspire to do at the It Gets Better Project. We are thrilled Mattel has chosen to partner with a non-profit serving a diverse global community of LGBTQ+ youth for its first-ever Play with Pride deck, and we look forward to continued inclusivity and representation that reflects the world we live in."