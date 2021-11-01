Uber is Now Delivering Baby Essentials to Parents All Around the Country

Whether you've found yourself stressed about running out of diapers, needing a thermometer at the spur of the moment, or forgetting to pack the baby wipes while on vacation, being without the supplies your child needs can be a total headache. Now, Uber Eats is trying to make life a touch easier with a new, first ever baby and kids' hub on the delivery app.

The new baby and kids vertical is a one-stop shop for parents to snag loved brands like Yumi, Lalo, Little Spoon, Honest, and more from trusted stores including Bed Bath & Beyond and Buy Buy Baby. All you have to do is add what you need to your cart, and an Uber Eats delivery person will drop it off at your doorstep—or your Airbnb or hotel door—within the hour, giving parents back a little bit of time and sanity.

The service, now available all over the U.S., was created because customers were asking for it, according to Becky Katz Davis, a consumer communications spokesperson at Uber. "As a new mom, I've experienced what it feels like to realize I'm out of diapers or urgently need a pacifier, and can't just run to the store or wait for a package to arrive in the mail," Davis told Forbes.com. "So today, we're thrilled to introduce the baby and kids hub on Uber Eats to help parents and caregivers get anything they need for their children with the tap of a button."

What's more, the company is celebrating the launch by supporting Baby2Baby in partnership with ambassador Jenna Dewan to help provide families in need with basic necessities with a $200,000 donation plus rides to help transport items to these communities.

And from today through November 10, Uber users can get $20 off orders of $60.