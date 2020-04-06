'Trolls World Tour' Sneak Peek Offers an Exclusive Glimpse at the Sequel Premiering in a Living Room Near You

Image zoom

From its jaw-droppingly bright rainbow hues to its catchy tunes, there was a lot for kids to love about DreamWorks Animation's 2016 hit Trolls. Now, Poppy (voiced by Anna Kendrick) and Branch (played by Justin Timberlake) are back for Trolls World Tour. The sequel will be available for quarantining families to enjoy across various streaming platforms on April 10.

This time, Poppy and Branch find out they are but one of six different Trolls tribes scattered over six different lands and devoted to six different kinds of music: Funk, Country, Techno, Classical, Pop and Rock. By banding together, they'll aim to take on villains Queen Barb (voiced by Crazy Ex Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom) and King Thrash (voiced by Ozzy Osbourne) who are plotting to destroy all other kinds of music so that Rock can rule.

The new installment also features the debut of a new character: Tiny Diamond (voiced by Kenan Thompson). When Guy Diamond (played by Kuna Nayyar) lays an egg from his hair, Tiny is born, ushering in the next generation of Pop Trolls.

In a press release, Thompson said of the character, "Tiny Diamond is the baby that rules your house. If you open the door a crack, your baby takes over. It’s all over. When director Walt Dohrn and co-director Dave Smith described the character, Tiny’s voice just came out. I told them I thought of him like a laid-back kid who is born with endless confidence and rap swagger. Plus, my wife and daughters love glitter, and so do I now! Our new dream is coming true seeing me covered in glitter."

Check out Parents.com's exclusive sneak peek of the game-changing moment.

From Tiny's debut to new tracks from Justin Timberlake and Anderson Paak to cameos from Mary J. Blige, Kelly Clarkson, Sam Rockwell, George Clinton, and others, Trolls World Tour is bound to be a treat for the whole family. You can catch it on April 10 when it premieres "at home" on Amazon, YouTube, Apple, Fandango Now, and other streaming platforms.