2020 Trends Parents Need to Know About Now

Image zoom 10'000 Hours/Getty Images

With 2019 winding down, the beginning of not only another year but the next decade is upon us. In order to give people a heads-up on the topics, trends, and major conversation starters that will capture our imaginations in 2020, Facebook has compiled their 2020 Topics and Trends Report From Facebook IQ. To compile the globally-minded report, the social network pinpointed topics of conversation that grew on Facebook from the beginning of 2018 to 2019, looked to third-party research and credible media sources to inform and validate findings, then examined "cultural shifts across diverse areas of people's lives with an eye toward how these themes could bear out in the year ahead."

Let's take a look at the trends parents should be aware of heading into the new year—and new decade.

What Self-Care Will Look Like

While they didn't look specifically at parents' self-care habits, the report notes that in the U.S., "people are increasingly embracing baths as a self-care ritual, using specialty soaks and chill-out music to create spa-like experiences at home." This is reportedly a part of "a shift to customized care," with people detailing their bath time routines on social media, using their "me time" as a way to connect.

Popular Activities to Enjoy With Kids

The report points out that there's an international trend toward experiences that are tactile and take place out in nature. "Tactile activities are moving into the mainstream as more people discover the value—and fun—in getting their hands dirty," Facebook notes.

Here's what that looks like around the world:

In Brazil, a new maker culture is emerging, helping people experiment with technologies like 3D printing and laser cutting. "By teaching students how to make something from nothing, schools are aiming to instill an entrepreneurial spirit in kids," the report says.

The South American country is also embracing '80s technology for their entertainment: "To channel a less complicated time, people are embracing vintage tech, turning to 8-bit video games, and choosing to play music on cassette tapes instead of on streaming platforms," the report explains.

In Canada, indoor gardening is a popular trend. "More people are ordering plants online and sharing their fauna families on social media," the report notes.

In India, people are increasingly into hiking and backpacking.

Health Trends

Parents are constantly barraged with information about action steps they can take to improve their wellness and that of their L.O. It looks like 2020 will bring an even more proactive approach to confronting health hazards in our environment and food, as Facebook found that in France, conscious consumers are using popular apps to screen everyday food and personal care items for harmful ingredients, nutrients, antioxidants and pollutants.

In Australia, people are seeking out specific foods, like kefir, kimchi, and cultured butter to foster a healthy gut microbiome, as research continues to link gut health to the kidneys, heart, and brain.

Meanwhile, families in Germany and the U.S. could be moving toward serving even more meatless options at the family dinner table. The report states that people are "acting greener" and "seeking more plant-based foods in an effort to reduce their meat consumption."

The Bottom Line

With an eye toward eco-friendliness and health-consciousness, the overall gist of the report makes it clear that families around the globe are increasingly embracing what nature has to offer and prioritizing their physical, mental, emotional wellness—as well as the wellness of the planet. Here's hoping these trends serve to benefit parents' and kids' well-being in 2020.