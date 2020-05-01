Experts in Children's Mental Health Are Collecting The True Feelings of Families During the Pandemic

How are you feeling? This tool is here to listen, learn—and to provide support.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and this year, with a global pandemic completely changing our way of life, jeopardizing our jobs, and putting lives at risk, it's no wonder that we're seeing an increase in mental health conditions like anxiety and depression.

So, how are you feeling during the COVID-19 crisis? That's what CrisisLogger.org, a new, interactive website from the Child Mind Institute in collaboration with Parents, wants to know.

“This pandemic has transformed our lives in ways we never could have imagined and inspired an incredible range of emotions and feelings in all of us,” says Michael Milham, M.D., Ph.D., vice president of research at the Child Mind Institute.

Developed in partnership with researchers at the National Institute of Mental Health, CRI Université de Paris, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and OpenHumans.org, CrisisLogger wants to hear about those emotions. Users can identify as being from one of several categories, including teachers, parents, and health care workers, and share their struggles, fears, frustrations, hopes, and more—publicly or privately—through audio, video, or text messages. These messages are then all converted into word clouds to capture the theme. Participants can decide whether or not they want to contribute their submissions for scientific research or keep it private.

“The Child Mind Institute’s MATTER Lab created CrisisLogger to listen and learn from people’s experiences and ultimately find the best ways to provide support to families through the development of new tools and services,” says Dr. Milham.

Any data that is shared will be made anonymous and analyzed by Child Mind Institute researchers to examine the psychological impact of the coronavirus and develop resources to help.

CrisisLogger also allows users to view the public submissions of others, which could help to offer support through shared experiences. It's important to remember that you are not alone—during this pandemic or when it comes to dealing with mental health issues, period.

“This is such a unique moment in time, and we hope that moms and dads will welcome the chance to describe what it’s been like for their families, and help us all learn from their experiences,” says Julia Edelstein, editor-in-chief of Parents.