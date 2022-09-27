Toys 'R' Us Releases Geoffrey's Hot Toy List for the 2022 Holiday Season

By October 15 all Toys "R" Us stores will be open in Macy's across the U.S., and they're eager to get the holiday season started.

By Beth Ann Mayer
Published on September 27, 2022
Image of toys picked by geoffrey giraffe
Photo: Toys R Us

'Tis the season to skip right over Halloween and Thanksgiving and start thinking about the winter holidays.

The bad news is you'd probably like to savor at least three sips of your Pumpkin Spice Latte before someone starts talking about their plans for Elf on a Shelf this year. The good news is that a familiar toy retailer is back this year: Toys "R" Us. The retailer that went bankrupt and closed all of its stores in 2018 will be in every Macy's by October 15, and Macy's and Toys "R" Us are already getting ramped up for the holiday season with a little help from mascot Geoffrey. The partners released Geoffrey's 100 Hot Toys List.

A lot has likely changed since you walked through the Toys "R" Us aisles as a kid, making your own list and checking it more than twice. But the Hot Toys List includes some brands that may bring back memories of simpler times. There are Lego sets, Barbie dolls, Hot Wheels cars, and Disney and Pokemon toys.

The list also includes an exclusive limited-edition Funko Pop! Holiday Geoffrey figure wrapped up in a holiday Macy's sweater. Geoffrey also selected his top picks from a selection of Toys "R" Us-created brands like You & Me, Just Like Home, and Imaginarium.

Though all of the Toys "R" Us store-in-stores won't officially open until next month, people can get a jump-start on the holiday season by browsing and purchasing off of the list online at macys.com and toysrus.com and on the Macy's app. Shoppers can sort by age group to find the perfect present for the kiddos in their lives.

If it all seems overwhelming, Geoffrey trimmed his top 100 list to his 10 favorites, including a Disney Junior Minnie Mouse Marvelous Mansion Set and Fisher Price Laugh 'n' Learn 4-in-1 Game Experience Set. You can view all 10 picks here. Toys "R" Us and Macy's will give away one of these toys daily to sweepstakes winners. To enter, participants must interact with Toys "R" Us Hot Toy posts on Instagram. Note: It's only open to U.S. participants, runs through October 6 at 3 p.m., and there's one lucky winner per day. One grand prize winner will score all 10 toys.

