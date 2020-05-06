18 Times Parents Just Said 'Eff It' During This Pandemic, as Illustrated in Memes

The days are long, the kids are raging, and the toilet paper's running low—this is life in the time of COVID-19.

Last week I bribed my almost 20-month-old with cookies at 10 a.m. to get him to stay on his daycare's show-and-tell Zoom call. And then he watched Trolls while eating pizza for dinner before devouring an ice pop because his two-year molars are starting to break through. We laughed, we cried, we sang and danced to Blippi's fire truck song for the hundredth time.

This is survival mode, folks, and some days are just harder than others. And I'm not the only one saying "Eff it" and just going with the flow more often than not—these memes, tweets, and Instagram posts totally capture how parents are feeling right about now.

1. Everything's a mess and that's OK.

2. Leave me alone.

3. Back up, buddy.

4. Alrighttt ... TV it is.

5. Screen time limits? HA.

6. Anything can be a toy if you try hard enough.

7. Why is everyone suddenly ravenous?!

8. Are you ever not hungry? Oh yeah...

9. I love you, but shhhh...

10. Better stock up on the ibuprofen.

11. It's time to clean—again?!

12. Why is laundry day every day?

13. OMG help.

14. No. More. Virtual. Learning.

15. Sure, eat what you want.

16. It's 5 o'clock somewhere.

17. Exhaustion doesn't even begin to describe it.

18. What day is it? SOS