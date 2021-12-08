TikToker Sparks Debate With Her 'No Sleepovers' Rule

Mom got plenty of feedback for her "unpopular opinion" on how to keep her kids safe.

It's becoming popular to share your "unpopular opinions" with the world via social media. One mom, Tara Huck, can definitely attest to this as she recently had her unpopular parenting opinions video go viral on both TikTok and Instagram. In the video she shares three opinions to the song "Start a Riot."

And while some people are discussing her "no limits on screen time" and "If they don't eat what I make, they don't eat," it's her first opinion that has the comments section in an uproar.

"I don't allow sleepovers."

Her pinned comment on TikTok states: "Can't trust what happens at someone else's house. And then don't do them at mine because that's not fair."

I get it because…same Tara. And while I agree with the no sleepover sentiment there are clearly some holes in Tara's theory.

"Why no sleepovers?" one user questioned.

Others thought it was "weird" and a few commenters went so far as to say that Huck's kids would either hate or resent her when they grew up due to her helicopter parenting. While she trolled many commenters right back, she attempted to rationally explain to others the reasoning behind her parenting decision.

"Unfortunately the world is a crazy place and I'd rather them not be vulnerable to other possible scenarios," Huck replied to one comment. "I see kids as most vulnerable while they're sleeping. Of course stuff can happen at any time, but while they're sleeping is when I feel it can be a bit more dangerous," she said to another user.

The false sense of security implied behind the "no sleepover" rule is one that could annoy or trigger many sexual assault survivors. Predators do not limit their assaults to nighttime and plenty can happen before Mom picks up her kids for the shower and bedtime routine that will happen at home. In order to limit the potential of "anything happening" the only course of action would be to be fully present with your child at all times when they interact with anyone.

"Your kid can get molested whether or not they sleep over. Kids get molested at school, work, by their own friends," one person pointed out. This is a fact that should be obvious to anyone. Yet, Huck shared that her kids do attend play dates, go to parties, and play sports.

Another user shared, "The only one that I don't agree with is not allowing sleepovers...family is more likely to abuse your child than a stranger due to family having more access to "groom" a child into not telling." According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) 93% of the perpetrators of sexual abuse are known to the victim with 34% being family members.

Huck shared in the comments that her kids do sleepover at their grandparents' house "when necessary," telling us that the "no sleepover" rule has some exceptions.

As parents it's become more important than ever for us to teach our children bodily autonomy. One person pointed out, "My children are 2 and 4 and we've been teaching them since the very beginning what consent is," they wrote. "If they don't want to hug or kiss someone goodbye or at all, they don't have to. If we're playing and tickling them, and they say stop, we say "okay! You said stop!"

Teaching kids to govern their own bodies from an early age gives them the courage to make their own informed choices. It also helps to eliminate the fear of them not speaking up when they are in a situation they are not comfortable with.