Viral TikTok Tells Story of a Baby Born Mid-Flight
A passenger aboard an international flight captured highlights of what it was like to be on board while a woman gave birth to a baby.
Although every expectant parent is eager to plan the details of their labor and delivery, most who've gone through the process will tell you that you learn that you can only control so much. One new mom must've realized that rather quickly after going into labor and delivering her newborn on an international flight. The story of her labor and delivery was recently documented in a viral TikTok.
Fellow passenger, TikTok user @JuliaBernice, shared that a baby had just been born on the flight. She cuts to a moment in which the pilot can be heard over the intercom noting, "As most of you have probably heard, we just had a childbirth on the aircraft, let's a nice round of applause for the mother. Congratulations."
Then, after a three-hour delay, the plane reached its destination, and passengers were asked to remain seated while the new mom received medical assistance to disembark. The TikTok then shows the mom, cradling her little one, being wheeled off the aircraft in a wheelchair. Passengers attempted to catch a glimpse of the new addition and offered her warm, congratulatory wishes as she passed by.
The clip has gone majorly viral since it was posted, garnering comments about how much money the mom likely saved by avoiding a hospital birth, the fact that the baby's astrological birth chart will "never be accurate," and even one from AOC about which country will claim the baby.
Regardless, let's just hope that the mom and baby are happy and healthy following such a dramatic experience.
