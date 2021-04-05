TikTok Shows How a Fire Station's Safe Haven Baby Box Helps Abandoned Babies

It's been 22 years since the first Safe Haven law was established in Texas, and 12 years since all 50 states enacted their own version of the law, which provides parents of newborn babies who are unwilling or unable to care for a child to relinquish parental rights safely and anonymously within a certain time frame. One of the ways they can do that in some states is by leaving their child in a safe, legal baby box, like the Safe Haven Baby Boxes that recently went viral on TikTok.

In the viral clip, the founder of the company Monica Kelsey breaks down what a Safe Haven Baby Box is and how it works. Safe Haven Baby Boxes are installed at either local fire departments or hospitals. They're electronically monitored and are equipped with silent alarms that notify authorities as soon as the door opens and once a baby is inside. The parent in need can then place their child inside the baby box's bassinet, retrieve a Safe Haven Baby Box orange bag which includes resources for surrendering parents, then close the door, after which it cannot be opened again from the outside. Then, emergency responders retrieve the baby from a door on the inside of their facility, evaluate the child, and take them to the ER.