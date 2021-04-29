TikTok Parents Hilariously Copy Teen Daughter's Outfits (and This Dad Can So Rock a Crop Top)

The spoof: a teen was all ready to head out of the house but her parents weren't on board with her outfit. So they decided to copy it.

They say if you can't beat 'em, join 'em—and that seems to be the ethos behind a new TikTok trend that has fathers rocking their daughters' clothes.

It all started when TikTok user Amy Sloan uploaded a video of the exchange starring her own family. Her teenage daughter says "Okay, Mom, I'm ready" after attempting to leave the house in a crop top and shorts. The mom's reply? "Noooo."

The teen argues that "everybody is wearing" crop tops. Which, like, might be true? It sort of seems like crop tops are the direct opposite to side parts and skinny jeans, which is to say, the kids are giving them the thumbs up.

Regardless, the mom who started this trend isn't buying it. "Oh, everybody is wearing it?" she asks. "I didn't know that. I'll be right back".

She reemerges with a cropped-sweatshirt-and-shorts ensemble of her own. Her daughter seems okay with it, that is, until her dad comes down in the same outfit (and he totally rocks the crop top, in our opinion). But you can probably guess what happens next: The teen quickly decides to change her own outfit.

Not surprisingly, TikTok users are loving the trend, with many others using the sound to create their own takes on it.

Of course, there's a little controversy thrown in, with some users slamming the parents for not wanting their daughter to wear the outfit. "It's summer...let ur [sic] kid live my god," one user writes. Another adds: "I'm a parent and this just sends the wrong message. I don't understand what's wrong with her outfit?"