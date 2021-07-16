TikToker Shares Squirm-Free Sunscreen Hack for Toddlers, and It's Pretty Genius

Living is supposed to be easy during the summertime, at least according to one classic Frank Sinatra song. But if you have kids, you know that's not always the case. Vacations can feel like more work than your actual job, plus, there's the need to apply sunscreen to wiggly little ones constantly.

One California mom, however, is taking the squirm out of toddler sunscreen application. In a video that's been viewed more than 6 million times, Lauren Mejia, who goes by @lauren_meija on TikTok, uses a makeup brush to apply sunscreen to her child's face. Her son not only sits still, but he smiles as she's doing it. The sunscreen blends perfectly.

Another baby hack that Mejia wishes she knew before becoming a mom: It's not necessary to put your child's food in the freezer to cool it off. As any parent knows, the process take a while, and kids aren't always the most patient types. Instead, Mejia uses a stroller fan and swears her cooling method is the quicker way.

Mejia also places a small cup of baking soda in a diaper bin to cut down on the stench. Another hack? She cuts plastic Ziploc bags into two using a hot knife and puts separate snacks into each.

Not only is this a brilliant way to save space, but it also cuts down on the number of plastic bags you need to use—a win for mothers and Mother Nature.

Some future moms took notes. "Saving for when I'm a mom," said one TikToker. "I'm 18 with no kids and [am not planning] on having one anytime soon, but I saved."

And other users had some additional tips. "You can even add essential oils to the baking soda for [a] nicer smell," shared one person in response to Mejia's diaper bin hack. (Mejia replied, "Adding some lemon now!")