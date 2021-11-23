TikTok Icon Tabitha Brown to Debut New Preschool Series on YouTube: 'Healing the World Starts With Children'

What the world needs right now is definitely more love and healing. Fortunately, America's favorite mom, Tabitha Brown, and YouTube Originals have recently debuted the trailer for Brown's forthcoming inspirational preschool series Tab Time.

The 10-episode series will premiere on December 1 on the Tabitha Brown YouTube Channel. This sweet, educational series will feature weekly guests who will join "Ms. Tab" to help spark learning, kindness, and creativity in a joyful and fun-filled atmosphere. The New York Times bestselling author, vegan influencer, entrepreneur, and mother who wrote the book Feeding The Soul has been a breath of fresh air in recent years, and now she's preparing to empower the next generation.

Tab Time has been created with a "healing the world" mindset, and who better to start with than children? Brown has become one of the most popular voices on all of social media, and she believes creating projects like Tab Time that center around social-emotional growth, a love of learning, and a zeal for life's lessons are a big part of her divine purpose.

In a recent press release, Brown stated, "Tab Time is part of my purpose. Over the last few years, I feel I have been called to heal the world and healing the world starts with children. If we can create better children, then we can create better adults."

Spreading kindness and building confidence are central themes, and while Tab Time is great for the entire family, it is geared toward preschool viewers ages 3 to 5. The show will delve into character-building topics focused on family, helping others, music, learning how things grow, learning from mistakes, and more.

"Teaching children to grow together and love each other with kindness will create a better world. We're at a place right now where the world needs healing, it needs light and children are that light. It's been said a million times, but children are the future and healing change begins with them," said Brown.

Each episode will include a theme or "truth," and will have an engaging group of friends like Avi the Avocado (Miles Brown), Lenny the Lightning Bug (Anna Camp), Starla the Spatula (Ashley Nicole Black), Burnie the Oven Mitt (John Michael Higgins), and DJ Khrafty (Jermaine Fowler). There will also be Special Adventures voiced by Carlos Coleman, Affion Crockett, Nic Few, Zainab Johnson, and Lena Waithe to assist Ms. Tab as she guides viewers on unique learning adventures.

The trailer for the series also showcases a dynamic and diverse lineup of guests that include: Jordana Brewster, Karamo Brown, Percy Daggs, Cynthia Erivo, Cheryl Hines, Lil Rel Howard, Manny Jacinto, Shantira Jackson, Yvonne Orji, Dewayne Perkins, and Michael Steger as they join in on the fun.

Nadine Zylstra, head of family, learning, and impact for YouTube Originals shared, "Tab Time is set in an inviting, respectful environment where our young viewers are encouraged to realize their own abilities and potential. But it's also fun for older kids and parents to watch. There is a magic ingredient in this show that appeals to the whole family, and her name is Tabitha Brown."