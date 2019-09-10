This Boy's Target-Themed Birthday Party Will Be the Envy of Bargain-Loving Moms Everywhere

Image zoom BestFriendsforFrosting/Instagram Andy Johnson

Kids love Target just as much as moms, so it's no surprise many of them have asked for Target-themed birthday parties over the years. But the latest to hit the internet might be the most jaw-dropping. Melissa Johnson, the mastermind behind lifestyle guide Best Friends for Frosting, threw her son Charlie his 9th birthday in an actual Target store.

"A few months ago, Charlie made a joke while we were shopping at Target and said, 'What if I had my 9th birthday party at Target? Just kidding, I know that would never happen…'" she recalls. "And that’s when the idea came to mind."

Johnson had a lot of warm and fuzzy feels around the Sacramento-Riverside location as it was the same one she has been shopping in throughout various stages of her life since she was 5.

"I walked this exact Target days before becoming a first-time mom to push myself into labor," Johnson notes. "This is the same Target I worked at for three months when I was 16. Fast forward 17 years later, and this was the same Target I rushed to see the Target ad that I was in last December’s Martha Stewart Living Magazine." (Johnson appeared in an advertorial for the retail chain, sharing tips on hosting a cookie decorating party.) She admits, "I guess you could say this exact Target store location and I sort of go way back!"

On July 14, the proud mom made another major memory at the store: throwing a surprise birthday party for Charlie. "I still can’t believe it," she says. "To pull it off, I had my mom bring Charlie to Target that morning after we set everything up. She pretended they were just going shopping until they got to the section of the store we had the party set up. He was both puzzled and shocked! It took a few seconds for him to piece things together."

Johnson's son's friends wore the signature uniform of all Target employees: red shirts and beige khakis. "Target store director Joe Forbes had custom Target badges made for all the kids so they could be real Target team members for the day," the blogger noted. "I secretly wanted to go back to old times and work at Target again too! Once all of his friends showed up, it was time to party!"

Johnson's husband Andy documented the gasp-worthy occasion with a slew of awesome photos, while others pitched in on a variety of fronts: Ready Set Confetti did the balloons; Megan’s Bake Shop created the cake featuring Bullseye (the miniature bull terrier mascot, formerly known as Spot); Konfections and Konfetti did the decorated cookies; Paper Lane Designs did the Target party sign; August Root made the custom birthday party hats; Linden Fields made the Probably at Target doormat; Ford Country created the Starbucks ring toss; Party Perfect Design did the Starbucks customized sign, and the Target sign was made by Custom by Dre.

Others who Johnson shouted out for their contributions: project developer and stylist Kim Alcala, editorial director and event planner Molly Allen, Target store director Joe Forbes, and videographer Ray Casillas.

The party was undoubtedly a success. As Johnson noted on her Instagram post, "Charlie says this was his favorite memory of the summer!"