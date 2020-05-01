Stefanie Trilling, New York mom of two, turned classic children's book covers into relatable scenes of social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.

This Mom Turned Kids' Books Covers into Coronavirus Scenes and They Are Incredible

Everything is different during the coronavirus pandemic, so one New York mom decided to transform favorite children's book covers into more accurate representations of life during these strange times.

Stefanie Trilling's project, titled Children’s Books for Pandemics, has gone viral all over social media, garnering thousands of likes and comments from parents around the country.

The mom of two, ages 2 and 5, based in New York City, and came up with the project while trying to entertain the kids a few weeks into social distancing. So the family started painting together.

"I started painting the first thing I saw, the cover of one of the books we had read earlier in the day," says Trilling. "One thing led to another, and I thought it would help make coronavirus a little less scary if I incorporated it as a cartoon into my painting."

Her stay-at-home days are spent in Manhattan, where she splits her time between her full-time job, caring for the kids, and creating new pieces of art for the Children’s Books for Pandemics collection.

Trilling says she's been blown away by the overwhelming support for her project. "I started posting these paintings online to entertain my friends and create a bright spot in a really dark time. Having the opportunity to bring joy to millions of people gives me a true feeling of purpose during an era of uncertainty and pain."

She's working on making the artwork available for prints and plans to donate a portion of any profits to at-risk children impacted by coronavirus-related school closures. And she hopes to turn the whole collection into a book, too, compiling "the artwork with short vignettes documenting how social distancing brought people closer together and fostered a unique collective empathy."

Here are some of our favorite classics reimagined for the COVID-19 era.

1. Everybody Poops

It became "Everybody Poops (Not Everyone Has Toilet Paper)"

2. The Berenstain Bears

It became "The Berenstain Bears and Too Much Time Home."

3. Oh, the Places You'll Go

It became "Oh, the Places You Won't Go."

4. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

It became "Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad 2020."

5. The Lorox

It became "The Clorox."

6. Hats For Sale

It became "Masks For Sale."

7. Goodnight Moon

It became "Goodnight Zoom."

Trilling says her daughter has also joined in on the art. "Having a project over which my daughter, Shira, and I can bond has been so special. I know she misses the 'before times'—school, gymnastics class, in-person chess tournaments—but building something new with her and watching her creativity spark in the most brilliant ways demonstrates a resilience that makes me so proud."

Five-year-old Shira made her own version of another childhood classic: "Chicka Chicka Go Home."