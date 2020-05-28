This Mom of 6 and Oldest of 12 Started a YouTube Channel for Adulting 101

Big sister to 11 siblings and mom to half-a-dozen kids, this mom knows a thing or two about being an adult. So she's turned to the internet to share her wisdom on everything from how to fold a fitted sheet to how to make a simple spaghetti dinner.

One of the scariest parts about becoming a parent is realizing how many adult things you have no idea how to do. I can't even tell you the amount of times I called my own parents with questions—"Mom, does this look normal?"—or consulted Google for everything from diaper rashes to child-proofing to making the perfect scrambled eggs. Heck, my dad came over to help apply wallpaper and secure a bookshelf in the nursery before my son was even born.

As it turns out, lots of people want to see these "mom-type things"—more than 10,500 people have subscribed to the channel since it launched on May 20. And this mom, who's the oldest of 12 children and has six kids of her own, is giving users the Adulting 101 they're searching for.

Viewers appreciate this mom's advice, showering her with love in the comments. "We NEED content like this out there for those who are not blessed with active parents or [are] raising themselves. Thanks mom," wrote one. "Thank you for these, my mom died when I was 9 and it's hard growing being a woman without a mother. Especially when I want to be a mom one day," wrote another.