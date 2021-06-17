This Mom Developed Pregnancy-Related Cancer-Now Her Twin is Carrying Her Second Child

The mother had a hysterectomy to fight the rare cancer she developed after her first pregnancy—and her twin sister is making her dream of having another child a reality.

In 2018, Sarah Sharp faced a devastating diagnosis: She had cancer-specifically, a rare disease called choriocarcinoma, which doctors believe originated from her first pregnancy.

Of course, fighting for her life was top of mind for Sharp, but she had another concern as well: As a mom of a 1-year-old, she wanted to give her child a sibling, and knew there was a chance the disease would take her ability to carry another child. But her twin sister, Cathey Stoner, made a life-changing offer: She told her sister that if Sharp needed a hysterectomy, Stoner would have her babies for her.

According to ABC News, Sharp underwent seven rounds of chemotherapy to fight the cancer while saving her uterus-and the treatment seemed to work. But by the time Sharp's first checkup rolled around, the cancer had returned. This time, Sharp underwent a hysterectomy, which successfully removed the cancer, but took Sharp's chances of carrying another baby. Luckily, her twin assured her that she was serious: She would carry her sister's babies for her.

And now, that's exactly what she's doing: In October of 2020, the sister began the surrogacy process. By the end of the year, they learned Stoner was pregnant with Sharp's child-Stoner's nephew.

"The seed was planted way before I even found out about my cancer diagnosis," Sharp tells Parents of her their decision to go this route. "When they thought I may have a ectopic pregnancy, I almost underwent an emergency hysterectomy in which Cathey came running by my side. Distraught over the thought of this, she casually said, 'I'll have your babies' to lighten the mood. Then, a year later after my diagnosis, cancer treatment, and hysterectomy, she said it for real and meant it."

The sisters didn't resume the conversation until Sharp had been in remission for a year. They ensured they were good candidates for the process, which involved creating embryos from Sharp's eggs and implanting them in Stoner's uterus.

An image of Samson Stoner and Ruthie Stoner holding a sign for Cathey Stoner. Credit: Courtesy of Cathey Stoner and Sarah Sharp/ Talk To Me Sister Podcast.

"Cathey knew we were thinking about surrogacy and she told me specifically that she felt called to be ours and to look no further," Sharp says. "For her, I think it was never a question. And without hesitancy, she took it on as a ministry and calling. Of course her husband had to be on board and family because it is a family affair! And takes a village-it really is a purest act of love and we are still in awe at her willingness and gift she's giving to our family."

The sisters are sharing their story via their podcast, Talk to Me Sister-and it's not just a really beautiful story of sisterly love, it's also doing wonders to spread awareness about choriocarcinoma, which is a form of gestational trophoblastic disease. According to the American Cancer Society, these cancers start in the cells that would normally develop into the placenta during pregnancy.