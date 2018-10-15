This Is When We Think Meghan Markle Got Pregnant

When did Meghan Markle conceive? We can’t say for sure, but we do know a thing or two about getting pregnant. Here’s our best guess.

There's another royal baby on the way! Meghan Markle is expecting her second child with Prince Harry. The baby girl will be the younger sister of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who will turn 2 years old on May 6.

Meghan, 39, and Harry, 36, shared the news on February 14 with a heartwarming black-and-white photo shot virtually by the couple's longtime friend, Misan Harriman. Fans quickly pointed out the significance of the Valentine's Day announcement; Princess Diana chose the same holiday to reveal her pregnancy with Prince Harry.

A few weeks after breaking their pregnancy news, the couple appeared on Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special. They told Oprah that Baby #2 is due in summer 2021.

So when did Meghan Markle get pregnant? We don't know for sure, given the vague timing of their due date. Summer technically stretches from June 20 to September 22. But our best guess would be that Meghan conceived in late fall or early winter 2020.

This means Meghan likely got pregnant a few months after suffering a miscarriage in July 2020. She wrote about the experience in an opinion piece for the New York Times, which was published last November. "Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few," she wrote.