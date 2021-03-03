One dad had some fun with his verifiably adorable little boy and parents will relate to the sweet, candid video.

This Dad's Honest 'Review' of His New Baby Is Going Viral on TikTok—and It's a 10/10

Does anyone buy anything without reading online reviews anymore? Learning about other people's experience with a product, whether it's a new mattress or a SodaStream, gives us a better idea of what we'll get ourselves into if we purchase it.

One dad decided to have some fun and put his own twist on Internet reviews in a new viral TikTok video about his baby.

In the video, which people have viewed 1.6 million times since Feb. 21, the dad shared he "just got him about two months ago."

"The cheeks are very chunky and very kissable," said the dad posting under the username the davisfamily.4. (Claim, verified. Just look at those cheeks.)

The baby doesn't come with everything. You'll need to get clothes and diapers, but "you can get them anywhere," he noted, adding, "Overall, he's a pretty good baby until he's hungry. Then, he goes crazy." (Don't worry, Dad. Adults get like that, too.)

As for how to get yourself a baby, Dad gave a biology lesson using review-style lingo. "It only takes one grown-up transaction."

The proud father recommends babies for any family. Would he have more? "I don't know, but I have him."

And his baby is lucky to have such a fun and loving dad. The video was funny and all, but 10/10 would recommend scrolling through the comments, too.

"Delivery takes 9 to 10 months," joked one commenter. (Hey, that's potentially less time than it takes to get a super-trendy Nugget or Peloton.) Another user quipped, "Do you have a promo code? I'm on a budget."

Wouldn't it be nice to know what you were getting into as a parent? If there really were "reviews" about your baby? Had I known what my son would be like while I was pregnant, I probably wouldn't have spent so much time picking out the "best" crib or curating the perfect registry. He slept in a pack and play in our room for a year, and his favorite toys currently include water bottles, coasters, and his father's baseball caps.