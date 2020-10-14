The Best Father Award definitely goes to this devoted Texas dad. And his moves are pretty great too.

This Dad Dancing Outside His Son's Hospital Room Is the Most Uplifting Thing You'll See All Day

Having a child diagnosed with cancer is probably every parent's worst nightmare. Throw in a global pandemic, and the stress level is almost too much to bear. But you wouldn't know it from looking at this Texas family.

Aiden Yielding was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL), the most common type of childhood cancer, at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The 14-year-old soon learned he'd need to undergo weekly cancer treatment at Cook Children's Health Care System in Fort Worth, Texas—but, due to the hospital's COVID-19 restrictions, only one visitor would be allowed to accompany him. That meant mom, Lori, who works at the hospital, would go with Aiden for his nearly 3-hour chemotherapy treatments. But don't think for a second that dad was just going to stay home and wait for them to return.

RELATED: How I Became a Cancer Mom

"Every Tuesday while Aiden’s mom joins him in the clinic for cancer treatment, his dad, Chuck, stands outside and dances to lift Aiden’s spirits," Cook Children's Health Care System wrote in a Facebook post. In a highlight reel they shared alongside their post, Chuck can be seen rocking some of his best dad dance moves in the hospital parking lot while Aiden looks on and dances from his room.

COVID-19 has forced so many families to make sacrifices—from parents assisting their kids with remote learning, new moms having to labor completely alone, and family vacations being completely canceled. As a parent myself, I know the last thing I'd want is to be left out while my son undergoes treatment for cancer or anything to do with his health. My husband would feel the same. But this dad took his situation and made sure to support his son no matter what.

That's why this video is equal parts heartwarming and heartbreaking. Chuck's weekly dance moves aren't just silly, they're an inspiration to show others out there that you can find sunshine on a cloudy day.

"It just brings so much joy to him," Lori told ABC News. It just goes to show that you can be there for your kids—even if not physically.