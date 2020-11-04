This 6-Year-Old Set up a Voting Booth So Kids Could Vote in 2020

You may not be able to put aside your 2020 election anxiety or stress-induced food coma as the results come in past Election Day, but this 6-year-old has just the distraction to, well, put a smile on your face—even momentarily. And, hey, we could all use that right about now.

Mac Mayer, a first grade student in Asheville, North Carolina, was inspired by seeing his parents vote early in the election and decided that kids just like him deserve a say too, even if only for fun.

"Mac has kind of been really paying attention as my husband and I have been obviously talking a lot about the election this year, and then we were doing early voting," Mac's mom, Chelsea Mayer, told Good Morning America. "He was asking about why kids can’t vote ... and he said, ‘When I grow up, I’m going to invent kid voting.'"

Fortunately for us, Mayer didn't wait long to get things going: he and his mom created a kids' voting booth using an art table and cardboard—complete with a privacy booth. The 6-year-old even made sure to separate clean and used pens and offered hand sanitizer to all voters to keep his polling station clean and safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The best part: every kid who voted—including neighbors, friends, and cousins—received an "I Voted" sticker. (Come on, you all know you love getting that sticker!) Mayer even sent out absentee ballots to family outside of North Carolina to make sure that they'd have a voice in the 2020 election, too.

"He’s always been the type that he doesn’t like that grown-ups get to do things that kids don’t get to do," Mayer said of her son. "It’s fun to help him create something and get to see it come to fruition."

Biting your nails waiting for the results? Luckily, Mayer counted all the votes and shared the results on the Mac's Kid Voting Booth Facebook page: "JOE BIDEN BY A LANDSLIDE!!! Biden: 44, Mickey Mouse: 2." No other candidates received any votes.