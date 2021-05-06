This 4-Year-Old Accidentally Spent Over $2K on SpongeBob Popsicles

After the little boy from Brooklyn accidentally placed the order on Amazon, a family friend set up a GoFundMe to cover the gasp-worthy price tag.

Whether it's a song, a YouTube star, or a TV show, kids are known for being passionate little fans. And one 4-year-old from Brooklyn named Noah is so head over heels for SpongeBob SquarePants that he accidentally spent nearly $3,000 on nonrefundable popsicles shaped in the form of his favorite cartoon character.

According to a GoFundMe page set up a friend of Noah's mom named Katie Schloss, the "truly adorable" SpongeBob fan "managed to purchase $2,618.85 worth" of the icy treats and "had them sent to his Auntie's house."

And just how many popsicles will that amount of money buy you? "51 cases, containing 918 popsicles," according to the crowdfunding page.

An image of Noah Bryant. Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Bryant.

Despite the fact that it was clearly a mistake, Amazon wouldn't refund Noah's mom, Jennifer Bryant, who's a mom of three and studies social work at New York University. Schloss explained on the GoFundMe that Bryant wasn't sure how she was "going to be able to pay this off, in addition to student loans and all of her family's other expenses."

Thankfully, 125 compassionate strangers have stepped up to the plate to help the Brooklyn-based mom. As of today, the fund has received $3,795—well over the initial $2,619 goal.

In response, Bryant added a note to the page: "Thank you SO much for your mind-blowing generosity and support. As a child living with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder), all future donations will go towards Noah's education and additional supports. We cannot thank you enough. Truly."