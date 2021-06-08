7 Things to Know About Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's Astrology

Here's what the sky has to say about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child born on June 4.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's second child Lilibet 'Lili' Diana Mountbatten-Windsor arrived on June 4 at 11:40 a.m. local time. Back in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed to Oprah Winfrey that they were expecting a girl in the "summertime," and ever since, royal watchers have waited to see which sign Archie's baby sister would be born under. Now, we have our answer, and it's Gemini.

But there's more to Baby Lili's astrology than her sun sign, and it turns out she has quite a bit in common with other family members-especially her late grandmother, Princess Diana, after whom she's named.

Here are seven facts about the royal newborn's astrology.

1. Baby Lili shares her sun and rising signs with her late great grandfather Prince Philip Duke of Edinburgh.

Lili's late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, was also born with his sun (the sign that helps shape our confidence and purpose) in Gemini and rising sign or ascendant (how we present ourselves to the world) in fixed fire sign Leo. Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, and Leo is ruled by the sun. This combo led Prince Philip to being seen as a charismatic communicator, eager to use the new medium of television to support his royal duties and modernize the monarchy.

2. Lili is a double Gemini.

Both the sun and Mercury were in the air sign when Lili was born, making communication an integral part of her life. In fact, her north node, which speaks to the karmic journey she's on in this lifetime, is also in Gemini, in her tenth house of career and public image. That means mastery of language, public speaking, and harnessing the power of technology could be at the heart of her professional path.

3. Lili has an emotional water sign connection with Meghan and her late grandmother Princess Diana.

The Princess of Wales was born with her sun (symbolizing core identity) and Mercury (influencing how we think and express ourselves) in the cardinal water sign Cancer. That combo helped her talk about sensitive, emotional subjects like the AIDS epidemic and battling poverty and homelessness. Cancer is also ruled by the maternal moon, so it's no wonder proud mom Diana once said she "lived for" her sons.

As for Meghan, her Mars (which colors our energy and how we take action) and rising sign are both in Cancer too.

Now, Lili, named in part for her beloved, late grandmother, was born with her Mars and Venus (which influences how you approach relationships) in Cancer. She'll take action and express her love in a similar way to her mom and her late grandmother.

4. She'll be drawn to working on humanitarian causes like Princess Diana.

Diana's moon was in Aquarius, a fixed air sign known for being future-minded, rebellious, and prioritizing the greater good of community over the individual. Saturn-the planet of authority and tough challenges-was retrograde in Aquarius when Lili was born.

It'll come back around to this exact point when she is 29 or 30 years old, and that's when she'll experience her Saturn return, a major astrological inflection point that will color how she moves forward into adult life. That's when she'll be thinking of ways she can devote herself to humanitarian, charitable causes while possibly striking out on her own against structures that no longer resonate with her.

5. Chances are, Lili will be very close with Archie.

Although Archie was born on May 6, making him a Taurus (just like Queen Elizabeth and his first cousins Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), he has both his moon sign (aka his astrological emotional compass) and Mars in Gemini. The siblings should have an immediate, strong, heartfelt bond. The way Archie experiences emotion, cares for the people he loves, and wants to be nurtured is in sync with Lili's core identity. Plus, the way he takes action is in sync with her communication style, so they'll enjoy a fun, intellectually-charged, chatty connection.

And if that wasn't enough, both Archie's Venus and Lili's moon are in go-getter fire sign Aries, meaning they'll genuinely love spending time together and be in sync on how they like to pass the time-likely by enjoying competitive, spirited adventures.

6. Lili brings a bit more fire into the family.

Harry's Mars is in mutable fire sign Sagittarius, known for acting in a free-spirited, unfiltered way and experiencing lots of wanderlust. And Meghan was born with both her sun and Mercury in Leo, which makes her vivacious and confident, especially in terms of expressing her thoughts and opinions. And as previously noted, Archie and Lili bring a dose of competitive Aries to the table. All this fire means they will absolutely be a family of the world who has their fair share of sparky interactions and head-butting.

7. She'll experience spiritual growth and creative fulfillment through her relationships.